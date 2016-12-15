Linfield Village to provide gated retirement community in Temecula

Linfield Christian School and Generations are partnering to provide a private gated retirement community on 14 acres of unused land on the Linfield campus. It is part of Linfield’s planned development overlay district and will be accessed via Rancho Vista Road.

Linfield Village is a unique senior project, for independent living, assisted living and memory care that will consist of 312 apartment homes, a full-service health club with pool, a bistro-style coffee shop and restaurant, a chapel, a 250-seat performing arts theatre, a music room, an art studio, an 18-hole putting golf course, raised gardens, a variety of walking paths, courtyards and recreational venues. The community will also have its own medical clinic as well as underground parking.

“Culturally, there is a loss of valuing seniors,” Drake Charles, president of Linfield Christian Schools, said. “There is less and less engagement and transfer of wisdom and experience. That’s one of the reasons I am excited about this project. Generations will be a good neighbor with a synergistic relationship.”

The design includes several choices of residences across the spectrum of care, studio, one and two bedroom apartments, penthouses and cottage-style homes for independent living; studio and one and two bedroom apartments for assisted living; and friendship and private apartments for memory care. The homes will be available on a monthly rental basis with no buy-in fee.

“This is a project that is profoundly good for the community and for the mission of Linfield Christian School,” Charles said. Linfield moved from Los Angeles onto 105 acres in the middle of Temecula in 1972. Originally students traveled by school bus to Temecula and lived in dorms during the week and were able to enjoy fishing and riding horses. The school has transitioned into a pre-K-12, Christ-centered college preparatory school serving under 1,000 students.

“It is more land than what we need to provide a Christ-centered education for our students,” Charles said. “We can’t continue to warehouse the land.”

Over the past 10 years, Linfield has invested millions of dollars to upgrade its infrastructure and facilities for the high school and the middle school. They went through a tough four years with lower enrollment and continuing debt service on those improvements. “We need to increase compensation to attract and keep good faculty in order to provide the level of quality education that attracts college-prep enrollment,” Charles said. “We need to increase cash flow and decrease debt. We asked ourselves ‘How do we create a sustainable operation that advances our mission?’ We’ve been exploring this option now for two years, and this is good for Linfield and good for the community.”

Generations is a leader on the West Coast in senior-housing development with over seventy years experience in designing, building and managing senior housing. It is a family-owned and operated business with five campus-style communities: Cherry Wood Village in Portland, Oregon; Town Center Village in Happy Valley, Oregon; Wheatland Village in Walla Walla, Washington; Fairfield Village in Layton, Utah; and Paradise Village in San Diego, California.

“We do our projects as partnerships,” Chip Gabriel, CEO of Generations, said. Paradise Village in National City near San Diego is a partnership with Paradise Valley Hospital. “Eighty percent of the people who live in our Villages come from within the community, usually 10 to 20 miles in the surrounding area. Others move to be near an adult child,” Gabriel said. “We create synergies and a lifestyle with amenities.”

Generations communities are month-to-month rentals with no long-term leases or buy-in fees. The monthly rent includes most utilities, scheduled transportation, meal program options as well as access to social, spiritual, wellness, recreational and continuing education opportunities. There is a chaplain in each of their communities.

In addition to active adult lifestyles, the communities offer assisted living, skilled nursing, rehabilitation and therapy clinics. The Temecula location will also offer memory care for individuals with memory loss, Alzheimer’s and dementia.

“We are not just building facilities, but communities,” architect Aaron Walker said. “We are building a senior living resort while being sensitive to surrounding uses.” Walker went on to say that Rancho Vista Road in front of the development will be widened to four lanes, and they may restrict ingress and egress traffic during school commute times.

The project’s current plan will start out lower than the natural grade, and the tallest two-story building at 65 feet will be at least seventy yards away from houses in order to preserve some of the sight line for views. There will be outdoor lighting for safety and security.

There will be no new taxes or assessments for the project, and all taxes will be retained locally. Linfield Village will provide one hundred new jobs.

Linfield Christian Schools and Generations have held two community meetings, one in June and one recently in November. The neighborhood concerns were centered on traffic, views, impact on property values and taxes, water access and usage. In response to community concerns, Generations is currently redesigning parts of the project, including view sight lines. “We want to be good neighbors, since we will be living together for many years to come,” Gabriel said.

In the current plan, the closest single family home is approximately 171 feet from the two-story Memory Care Wing and 223 feet from the four-story portion of the building facing Rancho Vista Road.

“We are currently exploring alternatives to move part of the fourth story further back from Rancho Vista putting it about 340 feet from the nearest single family home,” Walker said.

“For 30 years now, Linfield has been the most wonderful neighbor!” one resident said at the first community meeting.

City engineers and planning department have been involved in the project since the beginning, and many of the approval steps have been completed. Generations expects to break ground in the first quarter of 2017 with construction planned to take two and a half years.