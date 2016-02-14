Major Kaiser Permanente Hospital Plan approved by Murrieta Council

Murrieta City Council, finding no environmental adverse effects on the community and with the planning commission’s approval, voted to allow Kaiser Permanente Foundation Hospitals to build 824,500 square foot, 254 bed hospital and medical center over five phases in the Highland Springs area of the city.

The 5-0 council vote Tuesday, Feb. 2, gives the green light for the fourth major hospital in Murrieta to be established serving the more than 109,000 residents of the city and thousands more in the region.

The master plan presented to the city calls for construction of the medical center and hospital over a 25-year period in five different phases on 37.6 acres on the northeast corner of Antelope and Keller Roads. The plan encompasses a business park and multiple use zoned area east of I-215 along Antelope Road between Keller Road on the north curving along Mapleton Avenue to the south. It will have two main entrances one on Keller Road and the other from Mapleton Street and Mapleton Avenue. Five traffic signals and street widenings around the site are proposed before the buildout in 2026. Antelope Road from Mapleton Avenue north to Keller will be closed before that, and a planned Keller Road freeway interchange completed in 2020, engineers reported.

The major hospital project when completed, according to the master development plan will include a complete medical services facility. The facility will have ambulatory care facilities, outpatient medical office clinics and building, urgent care facilities, radiation-oncology services, a central energy plant and a 254 -bed hospital with surface and two parking garages.

While the Kaiser Permanente Murrieta Hospital specific plan amendment (Murrieta Highlands Specific Plan, SP 1) was approved by the council Tuesday, only the first phase development plan for the medical center received council approval. The hospital group will need to submit complete environmental and specific plan reports to the council for each remaining phase including the three and four-story hospital and support buildings. The first phase, according to engineers, should not affect traffic at the Scott Road/I-215 interchange that remains a concern to neighboring Menifee residents and commuters.

Skyler Dennison, senior land use manager for Kaiser Permanente’s National Facilities Services, at the council meeting said construction on the medical center would begin immediately following the council’s approval of the first phase.

The medical center will include a two-story, 82,756 square foot outpatient medical office building with 438 surface parking spaces at the southeast corner of the project. (Keller and Antelope Roads). Skyler pointed out the 57 percent of the medical center’s area will be landscaped with the beginning of a walking trail, a large grassy area and trees for the local residents and members to enjoy. The center will be located well away from all the residential homes in the area. Phase one is expected to be completed by next year.

The Kaiser Permanente hospital master plan approval was especially pleasing to 11 of 14 residents making public comment at the council meeting. Faye Wons, a Murrieta resident and no stranger to the city council, expressed her pleasure with the council’s decision saying, “I am more in favor of this. I’m thrilled it is coming here.” Wons, is a Kaiser Permanente hospital plan member, like a reported 25 percent of all Murrieta residents with hospital plans.

Patrick Ellis, Murrieta Chamber of Commerce president, during the public comment expressed the chambers total support for the project. “It fits in with the economic development of this business corridor…it will bring good jobs to this area and have a positive impact on businesses here. We are looking forward to this project.”

Renee Haynes, a Kaiser Permanente employee, said “It’s an honor to have Kaiser here.” She said he hoped to work at the new hospital because it was near her home.

Marco Bravo, a Murrieta resident said he was a Kaiser member and fully backed the project and was concerned about the low number of hospital beds available in the community and region. The hospital association suggests four hospital beds available per 1,000 people. In the area, even with the hospitals here, there are less than 2 beds per thousand.

Alan Kanehi, who lives in the Mapleton Street area, took the podium question the need for another emergency room hospital since the Kaiser plan is within a few miles of Loma Linda University Hospital. He said if the project is approved he would hope that there would be some traffic mitigation done on Keller first.

Kanehi was one of several other residents of the Mapleton Street area who expressed their concern about the effect the increased traffic the proposed main entrance to the medical center would have on their neighbors.

Amanda Knight who lives on Mapleton Street said she believed all the traffic from the northeast would begin using her street to get to the medical facilities creating a serious safety problem. “I was disappointed by the plan,” she said… “I am very concerned about the children going to school here. There is a school crossing on Mapleton Street. The main entrance should be on Keller Road not Mapleton Road.”

Joshua Knight said he was “neutral” on the hospital plan, but suggested the engineers come up with a plan to mitigate some of the potential heavy traffic coming down Mapleton Street. He said simple directional signs taking people away from Mapleton might be possible.

Kaiser’s Dennison said Kaiser would look into creating some signage to reduce the potential increase traffic on Mapleton and indicated more studies would be forthcoming on the project, addressing the traffic situation.

Other than the questions about traffic control in area most were pleased with the project plans.

Mayor Randon Lane said the city will review any changes to the plan in Phase 2 and to use signage to cut the traffic on Mapleton Avenue and Mapleton Street.

Lane lauding the planning staff’s work on the project said medical service wise “We have come a long way from 2008. Kaiser will offer a lot to the city.” He said Murrieta needs to work more with the Menifee on the traffic impacts of the hospital project since its location is on the city borders.