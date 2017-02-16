The many problems associated with obesity

Nearly 30 percent of the world’s population is overweight or obese, and this issue has a substantial impact on cancer rates according to leading experts. Recently, scientists reported obesity is responsible for an estimated 500,000 cancer deaths worldwide each year.

Nearly two-thirds of obesity-associated cancers, including colon, rectum, womb and other cancers, occur in the U.S. and Europe. Women are at greater risk. Compared to men, women are two times more likely to develop obesity-associated cancer; the most common forms of which are postmenopausal breast, endometrial and colon cancer. Alarmingly, if current tendencies prevail, estimates suggest half the world’s adult population will be overweight or obese by 2030, which will automatically drive up cancer rates.

Obesity has been linked to accelerated loss of brain tissue which inhibits communication between different parts of the brain. Overweight 50-year-olds had similar white matter volume with slim 60-year-olds, suggesting excess weight can age the brain by 10 years once a person passes middle-age.

Simple healthy lifestyle changes can help maximize brain health and assist with losing weight. Some of the changes include exercise, reducing carbs, calorie restriction, intermittent fasting and increasing healthier fats.

Another recent study established the fact that one in five U.S. deaths is associated with obesity, which is three times higher than previous estimates. The number of Americans who are overweight or obese is probably much higher than studies indicate because the tool most often used is body mass index. BMI is a defective method for gauging obesity because it doesn’t take into account body fat distribution.

Obesity-related deaths include type 2 diabetes, hypertension, dementia, liver disease, heart disease, cancer and depression because nearly all have metabolic dysfunction as a common underlying factor. The only successful way to reverse this dysfunction is to make healthy changes in diet and lifestyle; drugs and surgery are definitely not the answer.

In the U.S., nearly one in five deaths are related to obesity, and eight obesity-associated diseases account for 75 percent of all health care expenses. Obesity will likely claim the No. 1 spot as the principal cause of at least 10 different types of cancer within the next 10 years, surpassing smoking as the principal cause.

There are 6 million American children who were considered overweight or obese in 2001. Today that number is greater than 23 million children. Obviously, the dietary recommendations given to the public over the past 15 years are deeply defective.

This issue affects normal-weight people as well, as 80 percent of the obese population is sick and dysfunctional. The same kind of health problems affects 40 percent of normal-weight people as obese people.

The real problem is not obesity but rather metabolic syndrome, which is thought to be caused by excessive high fructose corn syrup utilization. Of the foods sold in the U.S., 80 percent contain high fructose corn syrup and other added sugars. Also, contrary to previous scientific opinions, recent research reveals bisphenol-A creates a biologically active byproduct that promotes obesity.

Obesity, diabetes, heart disease, Alzheimer’s, strokes, lung disease, kidney failure and cancer have something major in common; they all represent insulin resistance. The underlying problem is dysfunction that develops as a result of consuming too many carbohydrates and too much protein. Sugars found in processed foods and grains are the cause of the problem, and the standard American diet is full of both substances.

