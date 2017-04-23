Menifee and Hemet Valley Medical Centers Receive 5-Star Healthgrades Awards For 2017

MENIFEE – Menifee Valley Medical Center has received three Healthgrades awards for 2017, a 5-star recipient in Total Knee Replacement, Carotid Surgery, and Pacemaker Procedures.

Hemet Valley Medical Center has received two 5-star Healthgrades awards for 2017 for Hip Replacement and Hip Fracture Treatment.

A 5-star rating indicates that both Menifee and Hemet Valley Medical Centers’ clinical outcomes are statistically significantly better than expected when treating the condition or performing the procedure being evaluated.

According to Healthgrades, “Hospitals that have achieved Healthgrades 5-star awards have demonstrated a commitment to exceptional quality care for their patients,” said Evan Marks, Chief Strategy Officer, Healthgrades. “In an environment where consumers have more choices about where to receive their care, a hospital’s commitment to achieving a superior degree of quality for their patients is more important than ever.”

Every year, Healthgrades evaluates hospitals nationwide which include 4,500 hospitals. It is an online leading service that allows patients to rate their experience and care. Their ratings allow patients to make informed decisions when choosing a hospital or a physician.

Not only was Menifee Valley Medical Center a recipient of multiple awards this year, in 2016 MVMC received the award for Excellence in Patient Safety According to Healthgrades. The Patient Safety Excellence Award is given to hospitals rated in the top 10 percent in the nation for providing the highest patient safety and helping prevent infections, medical errors and complications.

Dan McLaughlin, Hospital CEO of MVMC and HVMC said, “Hemet and Menifee Valley Medical Centers are pleased to receive recognition from Healthgrades. It is our mission to continually innovate processes and technology to deliver patient care. Our hospitals choose to be proactive in participating in industrywide quality initiatives. This, coupled with our focus on a culture of “Patient Care Excellence and Safety” enables our facilities to earn your trust as your provider of choice. I wish to thank our Medical Staff, clinicians and support staff who have made this possible.”

Hemet Valley Medical Center was founded in 1943 and is a 327-bed hospital accredited by The Joint Commission. It is one of “the largest private employers in the Hemet-San Jacinto Valley.” In contrast, Menifee Valley Medical Center was founded in 1989 and is an 84-bed hospital.

McLaughlin and his staff are ready for the envisioned growth and all the future resources and medical needs that will come with it. Both Medical Centers are continuing their journey of innovation and deployment of the latest medical and emergency room equipment and the pursuit of many more Healthgrades awards.

*For its analysis, Healthgrades evaluated approximately 45 million Medicare inpatient records for nearly 4,500 short-term acute care hospitals nationwide, assessing hospital performance relative to each of 32 common conditions and procedures, as well as an evaluation of comparative outcomes in appendectomy and bariatric surgery using all-payer data provided by 18 states. Healthgrades recognizes a hospital’s quality achievements for cohort-specific performance, specialty area performance, and overall clinical quality. Individual procedure or condition cohorts are designated as 5-star (statistically significantly better than expected), 3-star (not statistically different from expected) and 1-star (statistically significantly worse than expected) categories. The complete Healthgrades 2017 Report to the Nation and detailed study methodology, can be found at www.healthgrades.com/quality.

**Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2013 through 2015 and represent 3-year estimates for Medicare patients only.