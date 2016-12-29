Menifee Seniors encouraged to serve on advisory committee

MENIFEE – Menifee is currently accepting applications to fill two vacancies from seniors ages 55 years and older who reside in Council Districts three and four and are interested in serving on the City of Menifee Senior Advisory Committee (SAC).

The deadline to apply is Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, and applications are available on the city’s website at www.cityofmenifee.com/communityservices or by hard-copy at City Hall, located at 29714 Haun Road.

The SAC committee was first formed in 2014 to promote public service and community involvement by and for Menifee seniors. The group makes recommendations to City Council regarding senior related issues, programs and facilities. The SAC also promote senior involvement within community events, programs and projects.

The SAC committee consists of seven members: one appointed by the Mayor; four appointed by the council members (one from each district respectively); and up to two members-at-large appointed by the full Council. There shall be no limit on the number of terms a Senior Advisory Committee member may serve. Current recruitment is for Council Districts three and four. Applicants must reside within Menifee city limits and from the respective district that is recruiting. Appointments are expected to occur at the City Council Meeting Jan. 18, 2017.