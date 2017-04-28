Military veteran opens FirstLight Home Care location in Temecula

TEMECULA – FirstLight Home Care, an award-winning provider of nonmedical home care, has selected Temecula as one of its newest locations. Temecula residents John and Christine Hamby co-own the new location, which offers a variety of companion and personal care services to residents of Murrieta, Temecula, Wildomar and surrounding areas.

“We were inspired to open FirstLight Home Care through our personal experiences for loved ones in need,” John Hamby said. “I am a military veteran with years of experience taking care of young Marines, and I want to bring that same dedication to caring for those in need in our community. We also want to be an employer of choice and have the best caregivers on staff who help clients with their everyday needs. Our goal is to hire, train and assign extraordinary people who provide exceptional care.”

The new Temecula FirstLight Home Care office is located at 43218 Business Park Drive, Suite 101 and serves area seniors, adults with disabilities, new mothers, those recovering from surgery and other veterans and adults in need of assistance. FirstLight caregivers are available to help with many needs – from personal hygiene and household duties such as cooking, cleaning and running errands, to mobility assistance and dementia care.

“John and Christine’s goal to build a business that benefits the Temecula community, coupled with their commitment to creating a culture of care for their clients and employees, make them the perfect pair to open the first FirstLight location in the Temecula area,” Jeff Bevis, FirstLight Home Care chief executive officer, said. “We can’t wait to see the positive impact their work is sure to have on the communities they serve.”

Since opening its first franchise location in 2009, FirstLight Home Care has experienced steady growth and is now operating more than 135 locations in 32 states throughout the U.S. Visit www.firstlighthomecare.com for more information.