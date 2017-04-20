Murrieta Gardens celebrates grand re-opening

MURRIETA – As America’s population gets older, the need grows for senior living communities to offer care for those with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. When Murrieta Gardens opened in 2004, it offered both assisted living and memory care options to residents. Now Murrieta Gardens is shifting its focus to exclusively specialize in care of residents dealing with memory loss. To celebrate the change, Murrieta Gardens is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house for the community at large.

The Murrieta Chamber of Commerce will be on hand to cut the ribbon 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 21, at Murrieta Gardens Senior Living, 24200 Monroe Ave. To RSVP and get more information, call (951) 600-7676.

Public is welcome and encouraged to attend this free event. Enjoy refreshments, raffle, prizes and open house tours.

With specially designed and dedicated Alzheimer’s and memory care accommodations and staff, Murrieta Gardens ensures the comfort and security of all its residents. It offers two neighborhoods depending on what care is best for each resident: Transitions and Generations. Staff at Murrieta Gardens partner with family members and care providers to develop a framework that supports the individual physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of people living with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Murrieta Gardens encourages residents to participate in activities, to enhance their joy, sense of accomplishment and satisfaction. Staff take the time to learn about a resident’s past life experiences, favorite activities and daily routine. This consideration enables them to encourage independence, support the resident’s strengths and capabilities and assist them with their needs in a loving and dignified manner.

While media attention has focused on the later stages of Alzheimer’s and related dementias, experts are now recommending purposeful programs and care when memory loss symptoms first emerge. This modification in care can make a big difference, not only in quality of life, but also in the condition’s advancement. That is where Murrieta Garden’s Vibrant Life Program comes into play. The Vibrant Life program infuses excitement and unique experiences with well-rounded and meaningful experiences, so residents embrace a truly vibrant life.

Murrieta Gardens provides the finest in senior living specializing in memory care options for residents. Located in Murrieta, California, the expertly trained staff provides residents with the highest standards of senior care services. It is operated by Integral Senior Living, which manages independent, assisted living and memory care properties. ISL is founded on a care philosophy that fosters dignity and respect for residents and promotes their independence and individuality. For more information on Murrieta Gardens, call (951) 600-7676 or visit www.murrietagardens.com.