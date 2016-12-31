Red Cross encourages adding ‘give blood’ to holiday checklist

LOS ANGELES – As freezing temperatures and harsh weather grip much of the nation, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to make an appointment to give blood or platelets to help meet the constant need for blood this winter.

Millions of people are expected to take to the roads, rail and air to celebrate the season, which can cause fewer donors to be available and lead to a decline in blood and platelet donations. In addition, severe winter weather and seasonal illnesses can temporarily prevent some from giving. Donors with all blood types are needed now to help patients. As a special gift of thanks for taking the time to donate, people who come out to give Dec. 22 through Jan. 8 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

“Many of us celebrate this time of year with loved ones, but patients may spend the holidays and ring in the New Year from a hospital room,” communications director for Red Cross Blood Services Nick Gehrig said. “Blood and platelet donors can bring joy to patients and their families by giving blood or platelets to help ensure patients receive the lifesaving treatments they need.”

There are several upcoming blood donation opportunities in Riverside County over the holiday season. In Hemet, Jersey Mike’s, 719 Sanderson Ave., in Hemet will host a blood drive Jan. 3 starting at 10:30 a.m. In Murrieta, Wal-Mart, 41200 Murrieta Hot Springs Road, will host a blood drive Jan. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Rancho Springs Medical Center, 25520 Medical Drive, will host a blood donation opportunity from noon until 6 p.m. Jan. 13.

Temecula has three opportunities for giving blood. Wal-Mart, 32225 State Route 79 South, will be available for blood donations Dec. 30 and Jan. 15 starting at 10 a.m., and DCH Auto Group will host a blood drive Jan. 4 at 10 a.m. located at 26799 Ynez Road.

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call (800) 733-2767 to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states or 16 years old with parental consent where allowed by state law, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online on the day of their donation and before arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit www.redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the website.

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit www.redcross.org or follow on Twitter [email protected]