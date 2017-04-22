San Diego Blood Bank hosts local blood drives

TEMECULA – The San Diego Blood Bank invites the community to donate blood, as it partners with local schools.

Temecula Valley High School, 31555 Rancho Vista Road, will host a mobile blood drive Monday, April 24, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in their mini gym.

Calvary Chapel Bible College, 39405 Murrieta Hot Springs Road, will host a mobile blood drive Tuesday, April 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in their auditorium parking lot.

About 1 in 7 people entering a hospital need blood. One pint of blood, which is the amount volunteers give when they donate blood, can save up to three lives. Approximately, 38 percent of the U.S. population is eligible to donate blood but less than 10 percent do annually. Since blood is always needed, volunteers are asked to give blood for patients, such as those going through cancer or trauma.

Donors must meet eligibility requirements, including being at least 17 years or older, age 16 with a parental consent, weigh at least 114 pounds and be in good health.

It is recommended that donors consume an adequate meal and plenty of fluids before giving. Photo identification must be presented upon registration.

Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment for their convenience but walk-ins are also welcome. To schedule an appointment, call (619) 469-7322 or visit www.SanDiegoBloodBank.org.