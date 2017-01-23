Starting the new year by improving relationships

Relationships come in many flavors. They range from very casual to quite close, such as those individuals considered real friends, often people known for a long time. And closest of all is usually with someone with whom the person is romantically and emotionally involved, such as a spouse or a significant other.

But what many people fail to appreciate is that all good relationships require work, and that is especially true as relationships age. While it may often feel that associations with others simply happen, these connections require thought and effort if people want them to endure and grow.

One important step in strengthening a relationship is simple being accepting of the other person’s quirks. No two people are exactly alike, and what often helps establish a relationship is that each party brings something a little different to the association. However, over time, people may forget that some of those differences were what helped establish the initial relationship. Instead, people may unconsciously be trying to make the other person more like themselves. It helps to step back, evaluate what makes that relationship special, and refocus on the positive things rather than the differences they may have.

Good relationships also have to be able to survive disagreements. There are going to be times when friends or spouses are going to have differing opinions about a particular subject, with each person going in quite an opposite direction. While it might seem nice, albeit, boring, for everyone to agree all the time, it is necessary occasionally to accept the other person’s thoughts and to agree to disagree for a relationship to thrive.

Another basic element for a good relationship is being able to communicate with the other person. That sounds simple, but in today’s busy stressful world it can be easy to ignore a significant other without really meaning it.

The key to avoiding this neglect is to take time to focus on how well you are communicating with them. It means not just sharing all of your ideas and problems, but it means making time for the other person, asking questions and really listening to them. Especially when there are problem areas to work on together, good communication is irreplaceable.

Improving important relationships is a wonderful resolution to make for the New Year. Making them work isn’t all that hard. It just requires paying more attention and making time to listen to the other person. Enjoy them.

Counseling Corner is provided by the American Counseling Association. Comments and questions can be sent to ACAcorner@counseling.org or visit the ACA website at www.counseling.org.