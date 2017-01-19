Students to meet prospective mentors during Hemet fair

HEMET – About 200 Riverside County youths will meet men and women interested in helping them find career paths, steer clear of bad influences and succeed in school during the annual Mentoring Fair in Hemet later this month.

The mentoring event is scheduled Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. at the Simpson Center, 305 E. Devonshire Ave.

According to the Riverside County Community Action Partnership, about 20 nonprofits and county agencies will have information booths on-site, and more than 40 mentors involved in a variety of programs will meet with the K-12 students and their parents or guardians to learn more about their interests and needs.

“Mentors can help their proteges by serving as a positive role model, giving quality time, giving guidance, sharing a hobby or interest, encouraging a child in sports, the arts, academics or community service and simply listening to them,” Alida Plascencia from the Community Action Partnership told City News Service.

The Mentoring Fair celebrates National Mentoring Month which is in January.

Most organizations and people involved in the fair are affiliated with the Riverside County Mentor Collaborative, a collection that includes Big Brothers Big Sisters, Girl Scouts, faith-based groups, area school districts, the county Department of Probation, the county hospital, AmeriCorps and University of California Riverside.