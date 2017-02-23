Surviving a broken heart

Yes, Valentine’s Day has come and gone, but perhaps it wasn’t a happy holiday for you. Love may be wonderful, but not every relationship is going to last forever. When the present love of your life announces that they are out the door, it’s anything but wonderful.

So how does one cope with the loss and pain that a broken relationship usually brings, whenever it may happen? One starting point is the age-old adage to let time be the healer. Give yourself distance from the breakup, and you’ll also gain perspective. You’ll see that eventually your broken heart will heal, but it’s necessary to do that healing at your own pace and not someone else’s.

But what can you do to handle that initial period of pain? There are some practical tips that will help.

First, recognize this breakup as a loss, similar to the death of someone close to you. It’s fine to mourn, but don’t beat yourself up or feel guilty for being sad or angry. Acknowledge that the day will come when you will get better. Time really does heal.

Remember to take care of yourself physically. Get lots of rest, but don’t languish in bed. Instead, exercise and eat well but sensibly. Don’t pig out, and don’t begin a stringent diet.

Balance is important right now; put structure in your life. Stick to your regular schedule as much as possible during the week. Make plans for evenings, weekends and holidays.

Realize you really aren’t alone, and seek the support of others. It is OK to accept comforting from your support system, but don’t wallow in repeated story telling.

Also, be aware of the rebound relationship. This time is not the best for rekindling old, failed relationships, nor the time to start a new one.

Instead, forgive your ex-lover. Forgive yourself. Celebrate the good in the ended relationship, but don’t hold on to mementos from it. They can keep you stuck in the past. Honor what you had, but let it go. Accept that when something’s over, it’s over.

Lastly, reaffirm yourself. Accept that it’s OK not to be in a relationship and that you are still a good person.

Taking these simple steps can help minimize that pain of a broken relationship and help put your life back on a positive, solid footing. One day soon you will be able to commend yourself for your courage and your survival. You made it. Hopefully, come next Valentine’s Day, you’ll be a participating member of the relationship celebration again.

