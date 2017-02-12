Temecula Valley Hospital’s Heart Health event helps women learn symptoms, risk factors and prevention

Offering an educational forum for women to learn about heart disease and heart health, the Temecula Valley Hospital hosts its fourth annual Awareness Fair luncheon. Through the expert advice from physicians, women will learn about symptoms, risk factors and lifestyle changes. A vascular surgeon and cardiologist are scheduled to speak at the event. All while women can receive free health screenings and browse booths with information on nutrition and exercise.

The free event on Feb. 28 begins at 11 a.m. with guests visiting booths that provide resources on topics such as nutrition, heart health, stroke warning signs, stress management, exercise and other heart health resources. Around noon, lunch will be provided and features Dr. Modir, who will be discussing heart attack symptom recognition for women and when to seek emergency care. Following, Beth McVey, NP will speak about smoking cessation, nutrition and overall heart health. A Q&A panel will follow to offer attendees answers on general concerns. The lunch will wrap up at 1 p.m. and attendees are free to visit the educational booths and participate in the screenings until 2 p.m.

After initially opening in October 2013, TVH inaugurated the event February 2014 primarily due to their access to a wide-range of services and cardiac procedures and motivation to help the women in the valley.

The hospital aims to provide medical education to the community. At the same time, they want the community to know about the services and care provided at TVH so they know where to go should they suffer a cardiac event such as a heart attack or stroke. As a hospital that specializes in heart care, attendees can be assured that they are receiving sound medical advice from professionals.

“We have designations and accreditations for both stroke and heart attack care. And because we have some of the valley’s top cardiologists on our medical staff, we wanted to share this expertise with the community,” As Marketing Director Celena Barton said. “We really want the public to know how important it is to maintain good heart health, as well as recognize the signs of heart attack and stroke so that they can get the emergency care that they need.”

According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women in the U.S., with an average of one in three women dying of cardiovascular diseases. The event aims to inform the public on the estimated 43 million women nationally affected by these diseases. Other highlights pertain to the differences in experience in heart attack symptoms based on gender.

“TVH will also provide heart health screenings at this event so that attendees will ‘know their numbers’ to help assess if they are at risk for heart disease,” Barton said. Screening include glucose and lipid panel readings, blood pressure monitoring and electrocardiograms (EKGs).

Essential to the community, the Temecula Valley Hospital supports the community through offering additional outlets and resources to provide cardiovascular education. Located at the South Coast Winery, The Women’s Heart Health Awareness Fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28.