Temecula welcomes AUMT Laboratory

TEMECULA – The newest laboratory in town, AUMT Laboratory is giving back to the community by offering a choice of 15 free blood tests including diabetes, thyroid, blood type, calcium, kidney, liver and syphilis tests just to name a few. AUMT Laboratory has been donating one free test per person at AUMT Patient Service Centers, churches, health and wellness centers and community events throughout the Inland Empire and Los Angeles County.

“It is so important to know what’s happening inside your body.” AUMT Laboratory Director Jennifer Runyan said, “Getting regular blood work up can help prevent life-threatening diseases.”

AUMT Laboratory is at the forefront of laboratory services and hopes to change the way the public views laboratory services and blood draws. Most checkups require a physician’s order. At AUMT, that is not the case, Runyan said.

“Unlike traditional patient service centers where you need to go to a doctor’s office to get a lab order, at AUMT we cut out the unnecessary step and provide the lab order directly and allow our patients to select what test they would like to order,” Runyan said. “After our clinical laboratory scientist runs the sample, our patients receive their confidential, easy to read test results directly to their personal email usually within 48 hours. We give our patients the freedom to take control of their health as they can order a wide variety of tests when they want.”

“After choosing free test, additional tests can be purchased as AUMT Laboratory has more than 80 tests from which patients can choose. Since AUMT Laboratory does not accept insurance, the tests are on average 50 percent less expensive than competitors,” Runyan said. “Contact AUMT Laboratory today and let us change your perception of the laboratory experience.”

For more information on the complete list of free tests the lab offers, please contact AUMT Laboratory at (951) 790–0219. AUMT Laboratory is located at 43300 Business Park Dr., Suite 201 in Temecula. Their hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

AUMT laboratory is available on location at churches, senior centers, health fairs or company events at no cost. Call or email Runyan at Jennifer@aumt.org for more information or visit www.aumtlab.com.