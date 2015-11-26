Torrington to address Suboxone at Hill Alcohol and Drug Treatment

A free public event Dec. 5 at Hill Alcohol and Drug Treatment will feature UCLA researcher Matt Torrington, who will address increasing opiate addition and will also address medication-assisted treatment including Suboxone.

“He’s able to discuss this in a way that people can understand,” said Rocky Hill, who founded Hill Alcohol and Drug Treatment in 1987 along with his wife, Deb.

Hill Alcohol and Drug Treatment has been in Temecula since its founding. Rocky and Deb Hill have a daughter, Erin, who joined the staff four years ago. In March 2015 Addiction Professional magazine honored Deb Hill with its Clinician of the Year award.

Rocky Hill first heard about Torrington two years ago. The treatment with Suboxone has shown greater effectiveness in curtailing individual opiate addiction.

“It takes away all the withdrawals,” Hill said.

Suboxone also keeps the recipient from a “high” feeling if additional opiates are used.

“It blocks the receptor site,” Hill said.

Although heroin has historically been used for a “high”, opiates also include painkillers. The endorphins from opiate use contrast with the brain’s normal reaction.

“It would be kind of like near beer versus tequila,” Hill said. “Your brain is really designed for near beer.”

The brain response creates addiction. “It has to respond in some way,” Hill said. “The brain creates new receptor sites and in the process of that the person builds up a tolerance.”

That tolerance also makes withdrawal difficult.

“The brain is always trying to maintain homeostasis or balance,” Hill said.

Acute withdrawal symptoms in the absence of medication can persist for 10 to 15 days, but post-addiction withdrawal syndrome can last for a year or more. Those symptoms are not acute but are chronic.

“It’s an inability to experience pleasure,” Hill said. “What we didn’t use to understand is this long-term connected withdrawal.”

The symptoms include suicidal thoughts, a lack of energy, and an inability to concentrate. Those symptoms cause post-addiction withdrawal syndrome to be mistaken for depression, but the cause is different.

“It’s not a serotonin issue in the brain. It’s an endorphin issue,” Hill said.

Suboxone reduces the withdrawal period significantly.

“This medication works in 45 minutes,” Hill said.