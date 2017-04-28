Vineyard Ranch Senior Living holds open house, ribbon cutting

Vineyard Ranch Senior Living holds an open house and ribbon cutting event at the new assisted living and memory care residence in Temecula, April 20. Shane Gibson photo
Vineyard Ranch Senior Living holds an open house and ribbon cutting event at the new assisted living and memory care residence in Temecula, April 20. Vineyard Ranch opened to new residents April 7. Shane Gibson photo
Rick Jensen, president of the Vineyard Ranch senior living management company, Northstar Senior Living, welcomes guests attending the newly completed senior living community in Temecula, April 20. Shane Gibson photo
Temecula city councilman James Stewart, expresses community support on behalf of the city for the new Vineyard Ranch Senior Living community during a ribbon cutting event, April 20. Shane Gibson photo
Vineyard Ranch Senior Living executives celebrate the residence’s grand opening with a ribbon cutting in Temecula, April 20. Shane Gibson photo
