With fall season in swing, county health officials say it’s time to get that flu shot

There’s a cool breeze in the air, pumpkin spice lattes abound and Thanksgiving is right around the corner. There are a lot of things that come with the fall season, but one fall thing that county officials don’t want people to forget about is their yearly flu shot.

Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County’s public health officer, said late October to early November is the optimal time for people to start getting their shots. That’s when the new shots for this season will start coming out.

“Every year we make a new prediction about what we are likely to see out in the community as far as what flu viruses will be circulating,” he said. “So by this time, October, November, you are most likely to get the incoming flu mix, which is the best prediction that we have available for the right kind of flu vaccine to protect you most effectively.”

Though Kaiser strongly recommends getting a flu shot during that time period, he says it’s never too late to get a shot.

Influenza A, a generally more serious form of the illness associated with epidemics, typically peaks round December or January. The more mild Influenza B peaks around February or March, he said.

Kaiser said there are several locations where a person can get their shot. He said almost every primary care physician will either be able to provide a shot or refer their patient to somewhere where they can get it. Places such as pharmacies and county clinics also provide shots.

He said most people will feel no symptoms after being vaccinated.

There may be a few people who end up with flu-like symptoms after getting their immunization, Kaiser said, but those symptoms are very short-lived and unlike the actual flu.

“The virus in the flu shot is incomplete,” he said. “It can’t cause disease. But there are are a lot of things that feel like the flu and most of that is due to your immune system’s reaction.”

Kaiser said that people who are elderly, young people, people with respiratory conditions and people with immune diseases should strongly consider getting vaccinated because the flu could have a greater impact on their health than it might on other populations.

However, Kaiser said the vaccine isn’t limited in quantity so every person, regardless of their age or their health level, should get vaccinated.

He said he knows there are skeptics who think there’s no point to getting a flu shot.

“We’ve had a couple of years, for example, where the efficacy of the flu vaccine has been something crummy, like 23 percent,” Kaiser said. “And that number, some people may question ‘why bother?’ And the answer is 23 percent is still 23 percent. That is still a 23 percent reduction in your ability to develop the flu.

Kaiser said it’s not just the flu shot that adults can sometimes be difficult about getting. He said people should also remember to look into other vaccines they might need, such as shots for tetanus, shingles and pneumonia.

“The flu is just one of the many adult immunizations that could be administered,” Kaiser said. “It’s certainly the one that people are going to have the most experience with because it’s the one that people get every year, but there are many other vaccines that can help to keep our population healthy.”