Zumbathon for Michelle’s Place Breast Cancer Resource Center outgrows studio, fills gym

Over 125 participants jumped, lunged and danced for hours to the captivating rhythms at the Zumbathon, a benefit for Michelle’s Place Breast Center Resource Center.

“This is our fifth year doing this for Michelle’s Place,” Michelle Rotell, owner of Sweat Cardio and Yoga, said. “It has grown every year and the event could no longer fit in our studios. Linfield Christian School graciously allowed us to fill their gym.”

In addition to the Zumbathon, throughout the month of October, Sweat Cardio offered a “donation only” yoga class 11 a.m. Thursdays and sold pink ribbons and tank top T-shirts with the saying “Big or Small, Save Them All.” They hoped to raise over $3,000 for Michelle’s Place, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Local Zumba instructors – Stephanie Behrends, Lisa Miller, Dionne Thomas, Brenda Ramirez, Alexis Lopez, Joanna Capenari, Jessica Besseling, Frances Stone, Bryttani Watts and Rosie Casillas – donated their time to lead the nonstop Zumbathon dances.

Twenty vendors also participated, including Lularoe, Nutrishop Temecula, Scentsy, Pampered Chef, Rodan and Fields, Origami Owl, Michael’s Computer Repair and Wine Town Rollers.