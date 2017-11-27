Zumbathon for Michelle’s Place Breast Cancer Resource Center outgrows studio, fills gym

Tracey Stovall shows her passion for the cause at Sweat Cardio’s Zumbathon for Michelle’s Place Breast Cancer Resource Center. Paul Bandong photo

Over 125 participants jumped, lunged and danced for hours to the captivating rhythms at the Zumbathon, a benefit for Michelle’s Place Breast Center Resource Center.

Amy Carr wears her message as a participant in the 2017 Sweat Cardio Zumbathon in support of Michelle’s Place. Paul Bandong photo

“This is our fifth year doing this for Michelle’s Place,” Michelle Rotell, owner of Sweat Cardio and Yoga, said. “It has grown every year and the event could no longer fit in our studios. Linfield Christian School graciously allowed us to fill their gym.”

In addition to the Zumbathon, throughout the month of October, Sweat Cardio offered a “donation only” yoga class 11 a.m. Thursdays and sold pink ribbons and tank top T-shirts with the saying “Big or Small, Save Them All.” They hoped to raise over $3,000 for Michelle’s Place, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Local Zumba instructors – Stephanie Behrends, Lisa Miller, Dionne Thomas, Brenda Ramirez, Alexis Lopez, Joanna Capenari, Jessica Besseling, Frances Stone, Bryttani Watts and Rosie Casillas – donated their time to lead the nonstop Zumbathon dances.

From left, Lacey Wittmer, Brenda Ramirez and Suzy Meeker lead a Zumba dance session at the Sweat Cardio Zumbathon. Paul Bandong photo

Twenty vendors also participated, including Lularoe, Nutrishop Temecula, Scentsy, Pampered Chef, Rodan and Fields, Origami Owl, Michael’s Computer Repair and Wine Town Rollers.

Sweat Cardio is located in Temecula at 32839 Temecula Parkway, Suite A. They offer yoga, Zumba, spin, TRX, bag boxing, pilates, barre, myofascial release, sculpting, bootcamp, core and more. For more information, call (951) 302-0088 or visit www.sweatcardio.com.

The group split into two and “faced off” in one of the more popular dance sessions of the Zumbathon benefiting Michelle’s Place Breast Cancer Resource Center. Paul Bandong photo
Aylin Camacho shows that anyone can do Zumba and support a worthy cause at Sweat Cardio’s Zumbathon for Michelle’s Place Breast Cancer Resource Center. Paul Bandong photo

Paul is a former Silicon Valley Business Management Consultant and Executive who wears many hats: Sales & Marketing, Business Development, Business and Real Estate Writing, as well as Sports Writing. "Our print products, online websites, and social media marketing and communications provide the best source for local news and advertising for our local communities and businesses."

