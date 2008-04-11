Celebrate Earth Day at San Diego and Riverside events

In September of 1969, Senator Gaylord Nelson designated April 22, 1970 as the first Earth Day. It was planned as a nationwide protest on behalf of an environment under siege, but under the radar — a grassroots “teach-in” to put environmental issues on the political and media agendas.

On that first Earth Day, 20 million Americans participated in street rallies, gatherings in parks, at schools and universities. By its 20th anniversary in 1990, Earth Day was mobilizing 200 million people in 141 countries to teach, learn, protest, and offer solutions at events worldwide.

This year’s Earth Day events are expected to involve more than 1 billion people around the globe.

On or around Earth Day 2008, you can celebrate and learn about saving the environment, at many events in San Diego and Riverside counties.

One of the larger events is the 19th annual EarthFair in Balboa Park, put on by San Diego EarthWorks, (Sunday, April 20 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.). It remains the world’s largest free annual Earth Day event.

Each year, an average of 60,000 people congregate in San Diego’s beautiful Balboa Park to enjoy food, live music and entertainment, parades and more than 200 vendor booths, with information on goods, services and causes that address our environment and quality of life. Some of this year’s highlights are:

• The Cleaner Car Concourse, current and prototype cleaner-fuel vehicles.

• The eHome section, showcasing products and technologies to make your home more environmentally sustainable, including solar power, alternative building methods (straw bale, recycled steel framing, living plant roofs) and more.

• Kids’ Activity Area, where children can create handmade paper from junk mail, listen to stories and music, view magic shows, play games, all with a green theme.

• Five live music and entertainment stages; organic and healthy food vendors.

The event itself also strives to be green, with SDEW’s successful commitment to leave Balboa Park cleaner than they find it each year, and working towards a zero-waste event. They are planning for 90 percent recycling of this year’s waste.

EarthFair is run entirely by volunteers and qualifies for high school community service hours. To volunteer visit www.earthdayweb.org.

Temecula Recycling at 27635 Diaz Road in Temecula is planning a ribbon cutting celebration on Tuesday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Bring at least 10 pounds of recyclables and be entered to win a drawing for prizes, including an Apple IPod, an Xbox 360 and a Playstation. The prize drawing will be at 5 p.m.

Temecula Food Not Bombs is planning a kid-friendly vegetarian/vegan potluck and bike ride on the day of the event. Interested participants should meet at Ronald Reagan Sports Park, previously Rancho California Sports Park, at Margarita Road and Rancho Vista Road in Temecula at 3 p.m. Plan to ride bikes or walk to Duck Pond Park at Ynez Road and Rancho California Road where the potluck will be held.

Families with younger children, or those not interested in riding, can go directly to the Duck Pond. A shorter bike ride will be held there later, for the little ones. Temecula Food Not Bombs is still looking for individuals or groups interested in volunteering or adding their progressive agendas to the event.

The Friends of the Temecula Children’s Museum is organizing Pennypickle’s Go Organic Day on April 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be free samples and hands-on exhibits that show the life cycle of food, the science and philosophy of organic food and provide information on Community Supported Agriculture and the Slow Food Movement. The event is a fundraiser for adding a healthy-snack bar and kids’ science clubs to the museum. Entrance donations are $5

The California State Parks are holding Earth Day restoration projects at California Citrus State Historic Park in Riverside and Chino Hills State Park north of Corona, on Saturday, April 24. Volunteers will be removing non-native plants and planting native trees, shrubs and flowers along designated trails. Registration for both events begins at 9 a.m.

Fans of baseball and the environment can combine passions April 18-20 during the Lake Elsinore Storm’s “Going Green Weekend”. April 18 features a green fireworks display and a Toyota car-sunshade giveaway to the first 1000 cars. Kids get a free seeded postcard they can plant on April 19; a Youth Baseball Clinic is on tap for April 20.

Resources San Diego EarthWorks EarthFair 2008 Sunday, April 20 in Balboa Park, San Diego, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Volunteering qualifies for high school community-service hours Information: (858) 272-7370 or www.earthdayweb.org Volunteers and exhibitors can sign up on line. Temecula Recycling — Ribbon cutting and prize drawing Tuesday, April 22, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. 27635 Diaz Rd., Temecula Information: www.temecularecycling.com Temecula Food Not Bombs Bike ride and vegan/vegetarian potluck Tuesday, April 22, 3 p.m. Starting at Ronald Reagan Sports going to Duck Pond Park Information: [email protected] or www.myspace.com/adistro Temecula Children’s Museum Pennypickles Go Organic Day Saturday, April 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 42081 Main Street, Old Town Temecula Information: (951) 308-6376 or www.pennypickles.org California State Parks Restoration events Saturday, April 25, registration begins at 9 a.m. California Citrus State Historic Park in Riverside Information: (909) 780-6222 Chino Hills State Park north of Corona Information: (714) 572-0182 www.parks.ca.gov/pages/712/files/040704.pdf Lake Elsinore Storm Baseball Going Green Weekend Friday-Sunday, April 18-20 500 Diamond Dr., Lake Elsinore Information: (951) 245-HITS www.stormbaseball.com/schedule_promo.php

Laura Silver works as a Web designer and freelance writer from her off-the-grid straw bale home in Jamul. She is a lifelong “practical” environmentalist with a particular interest in green building and healthy home issues. She can by reached by e-mail at [email protected]