Christmas tree recycling helping fish in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE – Who knew your holiday trees could make life a little better for fish? The Riverside County Department of Waste Resources is working closely with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to collect Christmas trees at county landfills and provide them for fish habitat. The county landfill department is always looking for innovative ways to divert waste and preserve valuable landfill space.

Christmas trees collected at the Badlands, Blythe and Lamb Canyon landfills through the free Christmas tree drop-off program will be provided to the state, which will sink the trees in local lakes and waterways so that juvenile fish have a little more protection from larger predatory fish.

Donated trees must be prepared for recycling by removing all decorations, lights, tinsel and tree stands. Flocked trees cannot be recycled and need to be cut up and placed into your regular trash container. Other Christmas trees that are recycled, at free drop-off sites or at the curb, will be taken to local green-waste processors to be recycled into compost or mulch products. Most trash haulers will collect Christmas trees curbside for two weeks after Christmas. Place the prepared tree next to or inside the green waste container on your regular pickup day. Trees over four feet tall should be cut in half. Contact your waste hauler for more details.

For those who don’t have a curbside pickup program, several drop-off locations will accept up to three residential prepared trees for free until Jan. 7:

A. Lua Wood Recycling, 18938 Mermack Ave., Lake Elsinore

B.P. John Recycling, 28700 Matthews Road, Romoland (accepts trees until Jan. 31)

Burrtec Recycle Center, 41-800 Corporate Way, Palm Desert

Burrtec/Robert A Nelson Transfer Station, 1830 Agua Mansa Road, Riverside

California Department of Fish and Wildlife, 17041 S. Lovekin Blvd., Blythe

Riverside County Badlands Landfill, 31125 Ironwood Ave., Moreno Valley

Riverside County Blythe Landfill, 1000 Midland Road, Blythe

Riverside County Lamb Canyon Landfill, 16411 Lamb Canyon Road, Beaumont

Unfortunately, trees that are not recycled at drop-off locations or through curbside pickup will only occupy valuable space in our landfills. If you would like more information on this program, please call Riverside County Department of Waste Resources (951) 486-3200 or visit the waste guide on our website for more green holiday suggestions: www.rcwaste.org/wasteguide/holiday.