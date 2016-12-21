Don’t let FOG spoil your holiday cheer

LAKE ELSINORE – Fats, oils and grease (FOG) can be a big problem for homeowners, especially during the holiday season. With the large family meals being prepared, it is easy to forget that some of our favorite dishes can cause clogs, if sent down the drain. Foods, including meats, sauces, gravies, salad dressings, frostings, batter and butter can all attribute to clogged drains.

Here are a few simple tips to keep in mind when preparing your favorite holiday meals:

Scrape all food into the trash before washing dishes or placing them in the dishwasher

Pour oils, fats and grease from cooking into a disposable container, such as an empty jar or can, and let solidify. Then, place container into a trash can.

Use paper towels to wipe out any fat, oil, or grease residue left in a pan and dispose of in a trash can.

Mix small amounts of used fat, oil and grease with absorbent waste such as Kitty Litter, coffee grounds or paper towels before discarding.

It is the homeowner’s responsibility to keep their home sewer pipes in good working condition. When a sewer begins to drain slowly, it may be a sign that it needs to be cleaned or repaired. Clogs in the sewer pipe can be expensive to repair, so don’t let the FOG ruin your holiday celebrations. Consider having your home sewer pipe cleaned yearly by a professional plumber to prevent clogs and backups. For more information, visit www.evmwd.com.

EVMWD provides service to more than 133,000 water, wastewater and agricultural customers in a 96-square mile area in Western Riverside County. The District is a sub-agency of the Western Municipal Water District and a member agency of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California. Visit the EVMWD website at www.evmwd.com for additional information.