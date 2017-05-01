Kick off home improvement season with easy maintenance projects

Scott McGillivray

Special to Valley News

As the days get longer and the weather improves, this is the time to make sure that our homes or rental properties are well maintained. Here are a few do-it-yourself projects to keep your home in tip-top shape.

Top up your attic insulation. Many older homes have inadequate levels of insulation in the attic that wouldn’t meet today’s building code. Topping it up will help reduce energy consumption and keep your house cooler in the summer months. A great product for this task is Roxul ComfortBatt insulation. It’s easy to install, cuts simply with a serrated blade or bread knife and protects against fire, moisture and mold. Aim for a depth of 16 inches or an R-value of 50. Insulating properly could also provide added benefits, such as improving the longevity of your air conditioner by reducing stress on the unit as temperatures rise.

Inspect your roof and make minor repairs. Winter can be especially hard on a roof. Look for ice, hail or water damage. Replace any cracked or missing shingles and clear any debris.

Clean your gutters. It’s not glamorous work, but your home’s gutters play an essential role in moving water away from your home and preventing damage. Consider installing gutter guards to ensure your gutters remain functional and free from debris.

Inspect windows and doors and re-caulk where necessary. Because a proper seal is essential in both heating and cooling seasons, this job should be performed twice a year to protect against drafts and moisture, and to keep insects out. Worn weather-stripping should also be replaced.

Other simple jobs include fixing leaky faucets, repairing and resealing decks, inspecting the foundation and scheduling a checkup for your HVAC system. The key is being honest about what you can handle and, when in doubt, call in the pros.

Scott McGillivray is the award-winning TV host of the hit series Income Property, a full-time real estate investor, contractor, author and educator. Follow him on Twitter @smcgillivray.