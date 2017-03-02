Local war hero’s sacrifice being honored through solar power

TEMECULA – Temecula’s war hero, Cpl. Juan Dominguez, is being honored for his sacrifices serving in the Marines by being given a free solar power system. Regionally headquartered company, Sullivan Solar Power, is donating the solar power system, which will save Dominguez and his family $132,226 on electricity costs over the next 20 years.

While serving on an assignment in Afghanistan in October 2010, Dominguez landed on a buried bomb after slipping down an embankment and lost both of his legs and his right arm in an explosion. As a triple amputee, Dominguez now has a higher body temperature than average. This increase created a need to keep his home extra cool at all times, which in turn costs up to $600 every month in Edison electricity charges.

Sullivan Solar Power saw their need and offered to donate a complete solar power system to ease the financial burden of an exorbitant electric bill.

“We are experiencing the warmest year on record, and with the hottest summer months coming, we have been worried about needing to run our AC constantly,” Dominguez said. “Thanks to our new solar power system, we don’t have to worry anymore! My wife and I are very grateful for this generous donation from Sullivan Solar Power.”

In addition to the financing savings that Dominguez will see through solar power, he was excited to be reducing his carbon footprint through solar. Dominguez and his wife, Alexis, make an effort to live a sustainable lifestyle and solar fits well into their green lifestyle.

The solar power system will also lessen the need for imported fossil fuel needed locally, something Dominguez found important.

“When I heard the story of Cpl. Dominguez, I wanted to give back and be a part of the solution,” Daniel Sullivan, founder and president of Sullivan Solar Power, said. “I feel honored to be able to provide Cpl. Dominguez financial relief through solar power while helping him declare energy independence.”

Other local veterans recently heard about the solar power gift and have offered their own services. Army veteran Adam Fuller of Premiere Solar Cleaning has offered to provide the Dominguez’ a complementary lifetime solar cleaning, taking care of the only maintenance required with solar power systems. Additionally, Jim Toth, owner of the local Chick-fil-A and a retired Marine lieutenant colonel, offered to cater an upcoming solar celebration without a charge.

To celebrate the Dominguez family going solar, there will be a small community gathering Tuesday, March 7, at 4:30 p.m. at the Dominguez’s home, 42581 Rivera Drive, in Temecula. The public is welcome and invited to attend.

For more information about the solar project, visit www.sullivansolarpower.com/givingback or call (951) 241-7769.

Sullivan Solar Power is a turnkey solar system provider that delivers solar electric projects from concept to completion. The company has installed more than 60 million watts of solar power ranging from small-scale residential to large-scale commercial and municipal systems.

Sullivan Solar Power was founded by Daniel Sullivan in 2004. Sullivan Solar Power has a longstanding A-plus rating with the Better Business Bureau. The firm has been named one of the fastest growing energy companies in the nation by Inc. Magazine and services all of Southern California. Sullivan Solar Power has been voted San Diego Union Tribune’s Best Solar Power Company of 2016. Regardless of project size and scope, Sullivan is committed to delivering the best products and the most qualified professionals to its customers.