Lowe’s Heroes donate needed renovations, repairs to San Jacinto EXCEED residential center

Lowe’s Heroes converged on the EXCEED residential center in San Jacinto, Sept. 9, to replace a shower stall, install new gas stove and add new landscaping on the facility that houses 14 adults with disabilities.

Lowe’s Heroes is a program that encourages Lowe’s employees to team together, adopt a volunteer project with a local nonprofit organization and make a difference in their community. The employees from the Beaumont Flatbed Distribution Center in Beaumont did just that yet again. It is the second year Lowe’s Heroes from Beaumont have selected the San Jacinto EXCEED residential center at Casa del Valle, 789 E. Main St., in San Jacinto.

This time, the Lowe’s Heroes crew teamed up with EXCEED workers to replace a shower stall, install new window coverings, painting, weeding, repairing the sprinkler system, adding some outdoor plants and installing a drip system.

But as an extra surprise, Jeanine J. Hartert, human resources administrative coach at the Lowe’s distribution center informed EXCEED Executive Director Andrea Wells that Lowe’s was going to add a new gas stove for the resident’s kitchen and new patio furniture.

“Wow! What a surprise,” Wells said, hugging Hertert. “The burners don’t work. We just had two of the burners on the old stove go out.”

Wells said last year when Lowe’s Heroes first choose the EXCEED residential center they surprised them with a new refrigerator. Kitchen cabinets and other repairs were made.

“It comes at a wonderful time. Any help we get is really needed,” Wells said. “We are honored and blessed. For many years have gone by, 15 in all, and things are beginning to break down.”

She explained that the EXCEED program, not only houses adults with disabilities, but also provides job training and coaching to help the residents learn to live on their own. The EXCEED program has other facilities in Perris and in the Valley. The EXCEED program is a part of California’s Department of Developmental Services entitlement program.

“We are underfunded with no increase for the cost of living since the program started,” Wells said. The program was founded in 1978.

Helping the EXCEED program has been rewarding to the employees at the Lowe’s distribution center in Beaumont.

“It is a blessing to help those in need,” Lowe’s Hero Scotty Washington, an Army Vietnam veteran, said. “It really shows them we care for them, and they are not forgotten. It is like what’s going on in Texas. People helping people.”

Washington helped install the shower and the irrigation system.