Menifee Plumbing – Falco and Sons explain water shut-off valve use

MENIFEE – The New Year is off to a great start. To continue that trend, Menifee Plumbing – Falco and Sons will discuss how to shut the water off and where to turn it off. As a homeowner or renter, it is important to know how to turn the water off in a home. There are several plumbing components in a home, and each has its own shut-off valve. Knowing how to turn the water off is important because California earthquakes are common today more than ever. An earthquake of any size can happen at any time, and plumbing pipes can burst as a result, causing flooding to a home.

It is very important to become familiar with water shut-off valves at all locations of a home. Once a month, people should practice by turning each shut-off valve to the “off” position. This habit is good for the valve itself to keep it functioning properly.

Start by finding the water meter, which is located next to the street at the curb area. This spot is where the water branches off from the city pipes and comes to each property. The shut-off valve is located underneath the meter box lid. Shutting the water off here will turn the water off to the entire house exterior and interior, including pools and irrigation.

From the meter box, a water line runs up to the front of the house to a hose bib or water spigot, usually near where the hose is located. Newer homes may have it located in the garage. The shut-off valve turns the water off to the inside of the home, excluding exterior irrigation.

Following the main service line indoors, see how the plumbing line branches off to provide water to the water heater. The water heater shut-off valve is located at the top of the water heater, next to the water flex lines.

The last shut-off valves to check are the angle stops. From the water heater, hot and cold water lines split off to provide water to plumbing fixtures including those in the bathrooms, kitchen and laundry. The angle stop is the shiny oval piece behind the toilet or underneath the sink. Behind the toilet is one angle stop, and underneath a sink there are two, hot and cold shut-off valves.