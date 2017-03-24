Menifee property owners required to remove weeds, excess vegetation posing fire risk

MENIFEE – Fire season is approaching and the city of Menifee is asking property owners, especially those of vacant lots, to remove wild brush, weeds and any junk, trash or debris located on the property. The process of maintaining land and keeping vegetation to a minimum is known as weed abatement. Weed abatement is critical in preventing the start and fueling of wild land fires.

Menifee property owners are required to cut down and remove hazardous vegetation by May 31, 2017. Owners who do not remove wild brush and weeds on his/her property will be notified. If not corrected, the city may fine owners then remove the hazardous materials at the owner’s expense.

Weed abatement requirements are the parcel must have weeds cut and maintained as noted below and be free of rubbish/trash or debris at all times. Also, land owners must keep clear a 100-foot wide strip adjacent to a land parcel with a structure and must keep clear a 100-foot wide strip adjacent to roadways

Land owners may meet abatement requirements by discing (tilling), mowing, handwork or brush cutting wild brush and weeds, and then removing cut vegetation.

Properties which have overgrown, dead, dry, decayed, diseased or overgrown trees, weeds or brush, not only pose a serious fire risk, but they also deter from an attractive environment for residents, and businesses in Menifee. For more information on Menifee’s weed abatement policy, visit the city’s website at www.cityofmenifee.us/365/Weed-Abatement-Program.