Menifee property owners required to remove weeds, excess vegetation posing fire risk

MENIFEE – Fire season is approaching and the city of Menifee is asking property owners, especially those of vacant lots, to remove wild brush, weeds and any junk, trash or debris located on the property. The process of maintaining land and keeping vegetation to a minimum is known as weed abatement. Weed abatement is critical in preventing the start and fueling of wild land fires.
Menifee property owners are required to cut down and remove hazardous vegetation by May 31, 2017. Owners who do not remove wild brush and weeds on his/her property will be notified. If not corrected, the city may fine owners then remove the hazardous materials at the owner’s expense.
Weed abatement requirements are the parcel must have weeds cut and maintained as noted below and be free of rubbish/trash or debris at all times. Also, land owners must keep clear a 100-foot wide strip adjacent to a land parcel with a structure and must keep clear a 100-foot wide strip adjacent to roadways
Land owners may meet abatement requirements by discing (tilling), mowing, handwork or brush cutting wild brush and weeds, and then removing cut vegetation.
Properties which have overgrown, dead, dry, decayed, diseased or overgrown trees, weeds or brush, not only pose a serious fire risk, but they also deter from an attractive environment for residents, and businesses in Menifee. For more information on Menifee’s weed abatement policy, visit the city’s website at www.cityofmenifee.us/365/Weed-Abatement-Program.
I have checked with the local authorities in Falbrook and was told they could only request owners cut down weeds and had no power beyond that. I know that in some Counties in California owners get a notice to cut the weeds by a certain date and if not done the County cuts the weeds and sends the bill to the property owner — If it is not paid it is then added to the property tax bill.
MVN, Considering this is going to be a critical issue this year could you report on which agency has the power to get the job done in Fallbrook. If you find no agency has the power perhaps you could look into the issue and report as to what needs to be done before it is to late.
thanks Preston, we own the Fallbrook Village News as well and I am referring this over to them for coverage. KH
Could MVN please report as to why the local authorities do not have the power to enforce weed abatement in Fallbrook, or do a story in the TVN.
I have contacted the local fire agency and they claim all they can do is request that weeds are cut.
I know of Counties in California that require weeds are cut by a certain date and if not done the county has the weeds cut and bills the land owner — If not paid the bill is added to the property tax bill.
Weed abatement is going to be critical this fire season and the sooner we get on it the better.
