Metropolitan Water District approves agreement for Lake Perris water recovery project

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California has authorized an agreement with the state Department of Water Resources for planning and preliminary design of a water recovery project at Lake Perris.

The Metropolitan Water District board vote April 11 authorized general manager Jeff Kightlinger to enter an agreement with DWR for planning, environmental analysis and review and preliminary design of a State Water Project water recovery project at Lake Perris. The vote also authorized MWD staff to perform preliminary design of a conveyance pipeline to deliver the recovered water to the Colorado River Aqueduct and appropriated $1.5 million for that preliminary design.

Lake Perris is where the east branch of the State Water Project ends. Lake Perris is owned and operated by DWR and has a storage capacity of approximately 130,000 acre-feet.

Perris Dam was completed in 1973 and has a length of 2 miles and a maximum height of 128 feet. The seismic stability of the dam was evaluated in 2005 to determine the dam’s vulnerability based on a new design level, and the study found that under the updated seismic conditions the liquefaction potential of the dam’s foundation could lead to large displacements. DWR responded by lowering the maximum operating elevation in Lake Perris by 25 feet until remediation efforts can be completed.

The remediation project began with detailed studies and design, and construction commenced in 2014. The work to date includes a new toe-drain pipe which passively collects shallow seepage and berm material to strengthen the dam is currently being placed and compacted. Completion of the remediation project is expected by the end of 2017.

In conjunction with the dam remediation effort, DWR is investigating a water recovery project which would recover and collect State Water Project supply which has been seeping beneath Perris Dam and deliver that water to MWD. The project would be a joint effort between the water district and the state. DWR would design and construct a system to recover and collect the water seeping beneath Perris Dam which would be located on DWR property and would include wells, pumps and pipelines with a delivery turnout structure located adjacent to Perris Dam. MWD staff will provide technical input and peer review of the design. MWD will also design and construct a pipeline which extends from DWR’s turnout structure to the Colorado River Aqueduct which runs from Parker to Lake Mathews and passes to the south of Perris Dam.

The DWR work for the recovery system includes geotechnical investigations including the installation of between 36 and 40 observation and aquifer testing wells, planning, environmental analysis and review and preliminary design of a recovery and collection system. The details of the preliminary design, along with the needed environmental review, will be determined after DWR completes the geotechnical investigations. MWD’s peer review scope will include geotechnical explorations, water quality and hydraulic analyses.

The estimated staff time cost for MWD peer review is $370,000. DWR will fund the $7.25 million for the planning, environmental analysis and review and preliminary design, although that would be passed on to State Water Project contractors. MWD will pass on that charge to its member agencies as part of the MWD transportation charge.

The conveyance pipeline would use pipe 24 inches in diameter and would include approximately 1 mile of pipeline along with valves, metering, electrical and control systems and a straight inlet into the Colorado River Aqueduct’s cut-and-cover conduit section. Electrical distribution facilities for on-site structures would also be constructed. The preliminary design phase includes hydraulic analysis, assessment of power requirements, right of way planning, geotechnical investigations, identification of traffic control and required permits, development of conceptual layout drawings and final criteria and development of a construction cost estimate.

The preliminary cost estimate for the recovery system is $25 million to $27 million. DWR estimates that as much as 400,000 acre-feet of water which has seeped out of Lake Perris can be recovered and would provide 6,000 to 8,000 acre-feet annually.