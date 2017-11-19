November Rose Care FUNdamentals

The recent fires in the area have added ash to the dust in the air, which soon will be deposited on the leaves of all plants in the garden. The weather has moderated slightly, and along with the change comes cooler nights with more moisture collecting on these leaves. The added moisture with the daily accumulation of small dust particles will provide a great environment for mildew, rust and black spot on the roses. Black spot is the most important disease of all those that attack roses and one of the most common diseases found everywhere roses are grown. The disease does not kill the plant outright, but over time, the loss of leaves can weaken the plant, making it more susceptible to other stresses and to winter damage. It first develops on upper leaf surfaces, later adjacent areas turn yellow and leaves drop prematurely, usually beginning at the bottom of the plant progressing upward.

There are black spot lookalikes for which to watch out. Spot anthracnose or shot-hole disease is not a major problem, unless it is very hot – too hot for black spot. Spots caused by black spot are fuzzy around the edges, then turn yellow and brown. Spots caused by anthracnose are smooth edged, and the centers turn gray and drop out. The treatment is the same, but if a pesticide is used, it must be labeled for black spot or for anthracnose, whichever disease is being treated.

Roses benefit from a good rinsing to remove accumulated dust, but be sure to keep the moisture off the blossoms to prevent yet another fungal disease, Botrytis, which will appear as the rot of blossoms and will usually prevent them from opening.

If the light midseason pruning was completed in September or October as suggested in an earlier article, the pruning removed the dead material and crossing canes and thinned the middle of the plant. This pruning will improve air circulation through the bush and reduce possible fungal diseases. The midseason pruning and fertilizing encourages a new blooming cycle. Cutting some of the early blooms now and taking inside for bouquets can help ensure having blooms around for Thanksgiving. If the bloom cutting is staggered, there might be some for the December holiday table. That “might” is the big unknown; the main factor is the temperature again. The average first frost date in the area is about Nov. 17.

Make a final application of fertilizer for the year before mid-November. Unless the plan is to exhibit, it is not recommended to fertilize after mid-October. Use a fertilizer lower in nitrogen and higher in phosphate and potassium; that is, if the fertilizer has an N-P-K number on it, the first digit will be lower than the other two. If it lacks an N-P-K number, read the ingredients or ask the professional nursery person for guidance. To explain, nitrogen encourages foliage growth, which is something that should be discouraged as the plants go into their winter dormancy; phosphate helps plants build root structure and resistance to stressful conditions, such as the cold at this time of year; potassium is a helper of phosphate and aids in bloom quality. With an organic fertilizer, it will be readily available when the soil warms and add to the nutrients needed for the spring growth spurt.

Remember to check the garden daily for any changes. Be sure to keep plants hydrated for best results. The cooler temperatures can be misleading. Roses still need to be watered, though perhaps not as often.

Don’t apply fertilizer after mid-November, because it will only encourage tender growth that could be damaged by frost and will forestall the roses from going into dormancy as the soil and general environment cool, daylight shortens, etc.

Some people think Southern California lacks distinct seasons, but that’s not true. The seasons in this area are only discerned by those with a more sophisticated palette, so gardeners should get out of the house and enjoy the subtle delights of the air, sun and the rich aroma of the magically misty fall. When there’s a moment to spare, the need to get away or the day cools down, take a favorite healthy beverage or a picnic basket and visit Rose Haven Heritage Garden, 30592 Jedediah Smith Road, in Temecula. The early morning and late afternoon sunlight across the pass is magical this time of year – it even makes the freeway seem a little bit romantic. To see which other venues are available and of interest this time of year, check out the website, www.pswdroses.org/calendat.html.

Oh, one last thing, something to do when it gets just a bit too nippy out there. Start perusing rose catalogs, printed and online versions, for that next “gotta have” rose variety and enter that perfect bloom in the next rose show in April 2018.

Also, this time of year many nurseries and garden stores are liquidating their remaining inventory of potted roses, and that’s lucky because November is an ideal time to purchase and plant roses. Nurseries will have their winter shipments the first of December. Make a list of new roses and go shopping. Prepare the area now for easier planting later.

Until next month, happy roses to you.

