Recycling event in Hemet collects 2,500 gallons of paint, stain and varnish

HEMET – PaintCare, a nonprofit organization established by paint manufacturers to provide convenient places to recycle leftover paint, held a successful event in Hemet Saturday, Oct. 28. More than 230 households and businesses dropped off an estimated 2,500 gallons of leftover paint, stain and varnish – more than 10 gallons per participant. The event was held at the Hemet Corporation Yard, 3777 Industrial Ave.

The free event was part of an ongoing service offered by the PaintCare program. The special event made it easier for households and businesses in the area to recycle larger amounts of unwanted house paint, stain and varnish.

The PaintCare program runs the California Paint Stewardship Program on behalf of paint manufacturers. It recently celebrated its fifth anniversary in the state. Since 2012, nearly 12 million gallons of paint has been recycled statewide.

Additionally, PaintCare has set up more than 800 drop-off locations throughout California where residents and businesses can bring smaller amounts of unwanted paint year-round. There are two year-round drop-off sites in Hemet. Sherwin-Williams, 415 W. Stetson Ave., has been involved in the program as a drop-off site since November 2013 and Vista Paint, 101 E. Florida Ave., has been involved in the program as a drop-off site since October 2012.

Matt Frank, store manager of Vista Paint in Hemet, said the store has eight bins and each fill about 18 five-gallon cans at least once a month. He said customers have commented positively about the convenient recycling program and that it has stopped illegal storefront drop-offs.

“Customers say they appreciate it because it’s more convenient for them,” Frank said. “In the past they had to recycle through Riverside County Flood Control. PaintCare gave us a little more business too. The recycling program gets people in the store, and they often buy paint while they’re here.”

Before residents or businesses plan to bring paint to one of PaintCare’s year-round drop-off locations, it is advised to call the location to check whether they can accept the type and amount of paint. Visit www.paintcare.org/california for locations and phone numbers.