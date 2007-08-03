Roger’s Tree Pick for August: Cork Oak

Are you into oak trees as I am? If so, the lovely Cork Oak (Quercus suber) from the Mediterranean region of southern Europe and North Africa can be a fabulous tree for your garden. It is a medium-size evergreen tree that grows from 40 to 60 feet in time and can be a true conversation piece with its usually cork-like textured bark and unique history.

In the wild, the Cork Oak woodlands is but one element of the Mediterranean native flora, sharing space with other tree species including Quercus ilex (Holly Oak), Arbutus unedo, Juniper species, Cistus species and other Mediterranean-type indigenous plants that we can grow here in our Southern California gardens so successfully.

This oak forms a thick, rugged and corky bark on all of the mature branches/twigs and main trunks. Cork Oaks have been in commercial production and have been farmed as a viable agricultural tree crop for over a hundred years. Cork production covers over two million hectares in the southern portion of Europe and provides a source of livelihood for many thousands of people growing and tending these wonderful trees. It is a true sustainable forest crop in today’s world of farming.

The famous “cork stopper” has been in production for years and the cork industry produces over 15 billion corks (as we commonly call them) a year for the tops of every type of wine and spirits that are growing in various regions of the world.

It was in the second half of the 17th century that a French monk named Perigonon discovered the special qualities of cork for wine-sealing and a new era began for Quercus suber oak and lasts to this day. Cork stoppers have even been discovered in some ancient tombs of the pharaohs in Egypt. Cork stoppers meant that wines could be efficiently stored for long periods of time and transported over great distances. This led to the development of the wine industry in a way that otherwise might never have been so successful and possible. So the next time you open a bottle of cabernet, Riesling, Bordeaux, Munn’s champagne, merlot or a corked soda-pop (of day gone by), raise your glass and give a little “Chin-Chin” to the cork oak tree… I sure hope we will not lose the traditional popping of bottles on New Year’s Eve when we “pop the cork.”

Over time, cork has had many other uses, such as insulation against sound and against temperature changes, cigarette tips, motor gaskets, flooring, insoles of shoes, ornamental wall paneling, safety life-vests, floats buoys and many other uses.

It takes approximately 15-plus years after plantings go in before the trees are mature enough to harvest the cork-like bark from the main trunks of the trees. The process of harvesting is intriguing, as the outer bark is literally peeled off from the trunks in sheets with sharp specialized “cork-chisel knives,” as they are called. This species of oak produces an abundant amount of cortex found in the cambium tissue area of these trees and with crop rotation will take another 10 years before the cork can be harvested again with a new layer of cork.

The cork industry is led by Portugal as the country’s primary agricultural export, which employs thousands of people, in harvesting, processing and the tending of the trees. The habitat of these oak trees, both natural and planted, house many species of wildlife including wild boar, the rare black stork, the Iberian lynx and the Egyptian mongoose, to name a few. Many regions of the world are experimenting with cork tree production in order to supply the heavy demand from the wine industry. The USDA had many experimental plots in the 1930s and ’40s around the country where they were trying to farm these trees for cork production, but it never panned out. Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties were some of the regions where the early cork tree experimental plantings were tried.

The cork industry is at real risk today with the rapidly developed and aggressively marketing program by the plastic industries for synthetic bottle stoppers and also screw metal tops.

Maybe some of the really high-end wines and champagnes will continue to use cork in their vintage wines and maintain a historic tradition going back centuries.

I have planted many cork oaks in the gardens I have designed over the years. I go back on occasion to say hello and admire a really beautiful tree of interest. The Cork Oak will grow from the coastal regions of Southern California to the inland desert, which is a wide range of climates and various planting zones. They are drought-tolerant once established (three to five years) and like excellent soil drainage around the root zone. They also are a favorite for woodpeckers, which like to stash their acorns for temporary storage in the soft corky bark. You might enjoy seeing an example of this acorn plugging into the Cork Oaks at Quail Botanical Gardens in Encinitas. It’s really a very interesting sight to behold on these trees. These trees are long-lived and it also has been noted that the Cork Oak trees can survive for over 200 years or longer in their native habitat.

I have suggested many times to the vineyard owners of the wine country east of Temecula to plant their roads with alleys of Quercus suber as a theme and character tree, for the future will certainly have a historic relationship with wine growing in that region of southern Riverside County. “The right tree in the right place” is my motto and the key to success.

Trees are such an integral part of our lives and we must continue to plant them in our cities and rural areas for all the wonderful benefits they give us on a daily basis. Hail to trees and cheers to tree-planters around the globe.

Roger Boddaert is a professional landscape designer and a Certified Tree Arborist by the International Society of Arboriculture. He can be reached for services and consultations at (760) 728-4297.