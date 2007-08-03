Roger’s Tree Pick for August: Cork Oak

Are you into oak trees as I am? If so, the lovely Cork Oak (Quercus suber) from the Mediterranean region of southern Europe and North Africa can be a fabulous tree for your garden. It is a medium-size evergreen tree that grows from 40 to 60 feet in time and can be a true conversation piece with its usually cork-like textured bark and unique history.
In the wild, the Cork Oak woodlands is but one element of the Mediterranean native flora, sharing space with other tree species including Quercus ilex (Holly Oak), Arbutus unedo, Juniper species, Cistus species and other Mediterranean-type indigenous plants that we can grow here in our Southern California gardens so successfully.
This oak forms a thick, rugged and corky bark on all of the mature branches/twigs and main trunks. Cork Oaks have been in commercial production and have been farmed as a viable agricultural tree crop for over a hundred years. Cork production covers over two million hectares in the southern portion of Europe and provides a source of livelihood for many thousands of people growing and tending these wonderful trees. It is a true sustainable forest crop in today’s world of farming.
The famous “cork stopper” has been in production for years and the cork industry produces over 15 billion corks (as we commonly call them) a year for the tops of every type of wine and spirits that are growing in various regions of the world.
It was in the second half of the 17th century that a French monk named Perigonon discovered the special qualities of cork for wine-sealing and a new era began for Quercus suber oak and lasts to this day. Cork stoppers have even been discovered in some ancient tombs of the pharaohs in Egypt. Cork stoppers meant that wines could be efficiently stored for long periods of time and transported over great distances. This led to the development of the wine industry in a way that otherwise might never have been so successful and possible. So the next time you open a bottle of cabernet, Riesling, Bordeaux, Munn’s champagne, merlot or a corked soda-pop (of day gone by), raise your glass and give a little “Chin-Chin” to the cork oak tree… I sure hope we will not lose the traditional popping of bottles on New Year’s Eve when we “pop the cork.”
Over time, cork has had many other uses, such as insulation against sound and against temperature changes, cigarette tips, motor gaskets, flooring, insoles of shoes, ornamental wall paneling, safety life-vests, floats buoys and many other uses.
It takes approximately 15-plus years after plantings go in before the trees are mature enough to harvest the cork-like bark from the main trunks of the trees. The process of harvesting is intriguing, as the outer bark is literally peeled off from the trunks in sheets with sharp specialized “cork-chisel knives,” as they are called. This species of oak produces an abundant amount of cortex found in the cambium tissue area of these trees and with crop rotation will take another 10 years before the cork can be harvested again with a new layer of cork.
The cork industry is led by Portugal as the country’s primary agricultural export, which employs thousands of people, in harvesting, processing and the tending of the trees. The habitat of these oak trees, both natural and planted, house many species of wildlife including wild boar, the rare black stork, the Iberian lynx and the Egyptian mongoose, to name a few. Many regions of the world are experimenting with cork tree production in order to supply the heavy demand from the wine industry. The USDA had many experimental plots in the 1930s and ’40s around the country where they were trying to farm these trees for cork production, but it never panned out. Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties were some of the regions where the early cork tree experimental plantings were tried.
The cork industry is at real risk today with the rapidly developed and aggressively marketing program by the plastic industries for synthetic bottle stoppers and also screw metal tops.
Maybe some of the really high-end wines and champagnes will continue to use cork in their vintage wines and maintain a historic tradition going back centuries.
I have planted many cork oaks in the gardens I have designed over the years. I go back on occasion to say hello and admire a really beautiful tree of interest. The Cork Oak will grow from the coastal regions of Southern California to the inland desert, which is a wide range of climates and various planting zones. They are drought-tolerant once established (three to five years) and like excellent soil drainage around the root zone. They also are a favorite for woodpeckers, which like to stash their acorns for temporary storage in the soft corky bark. You might enjoy seeing an example of this acorn plugging into the Cork Oaks at Quail Botanical Gardens in Encinitas. It’s really a very interesting sight to behold on these trees. These trees are long-lived and it also has been noted that the Cork Oak trees can survive for over 200 years or longer in their native habitat.
I have suggested many times to the vineyard owners of the wine country east of Temecula to plant their roads with alleys of Quercus suber as a theme and character tree, for the future will certainly have a historic relationship with wine growing in that region of southern Riverside County. “The right tree in the right place” is my motto and the key to success.
Trees are such an integral part of our lives and we must continue to plant them in our cities and rural areas for all the wonderful benefits they give us on a daily basis. Hail to trees and cheers to tree-planters around the globe.
Roger Boddaert is a professional landscape designer and a Certified Tree Arborist by the International Society of Arboriculture. He can be reached for services and consultations at (760) 728-4297.
Roger,
My son is doing a school project on the cork oak tree. I was wondering if this type of tree is available for purchase in the eastern part of the country, Delaware which is zone 7 to be exact. I would like to put one in my back yard.
Thanks
Roger,
I live in Santa Barbara County and have several 6 – 9 foot cork oak trees actively growing in 25 gallon pots. All are beautifully shaped, low branching and have been professionally pruned. I am wondering if you can assist me with pricing the trees for resale? I have searched and have been unable to find cork oaks for sale. The trees are gorgeous, I am thinking they must be of great value. If you can be of assistance it would be much appreciated.
Thank you,
Lisa
P.S. My husband and I live in a rural area and have two 40 – 50 ft. trees on our parcel that we absolutely love!
I was wondering on tips for pruning the cork oak. We have one planted in our yard ( on a vineyard) and the branches all weep to the ground. My husband topped it last fall to encourage branching and "beefing" up of the trunk, but this seems to have stimulated it to just get bushy. The main trunk is 2" in diameter- it has been in the ground here for 1.5 years.
Thank You,
Dani
Where can I buy cork oak trees? I have to have them shipped to Texas so they must be rather small.
Jim Asaff
I live in Frisco, Texas and the Cork Oak tree handled the hot Texas summer just fine. I did my homework on this tree, I wanted to make sure that the tree can handle the Texas winters and it appears that it can. There is a Cork Oak growing in England it is quite old. Some gentlement commented that he read that during colonial times the colonist grew Cork Oaks as far north as New Jersey because they used the Cork for packaging and for bottles. Where are the Cork Oaks now? Well, people cut down trees for stupid reasons. My old neigborhood in Florida had beautiful old Live Oaks and some of them got cut down. My neigbor said his mistress wanted more light, the trees made the house too dark inside. Anyway here is a link so you can order your Cork Oak tree or trees. The Cork Oak is located on the 3rd row to the far right.
http://store.sequoiatrees.com/prostores/servlet/-strse-145/CORK-OAK-(medium)/Search?category=Trees
Bob, thank you very much for your referral to SequoiaTrees.com. for the cork oaks. We are transplanted Texans in California :), and love them. More people should know about them and grow them.
We have a 60′ tree that we believe to be a Cork Oak Tree. Is there a sure way to tell? We are also wondering if it can be sold or moved or both since it’s too close to the house. Since I can’t post a picture here, let me know if I can send one via e-mail. Thanks for helping, Todd.
Our incredible, 50 foot cork oak is being cut down by The home’s new owner!
I am heartbroken. One of our former neighbors called us today and told us what was happening and we are sickened. The tree had a 50 inch trunk and was its own ecosystem. The new owners claim to have a permit. Unbelievable.. The fact that they are doing this on a Sunday is suspicious. 11228 Louise Granada Hills. So sad.