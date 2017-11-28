Supervisors approve Salt Creek Trail

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors approved the Salt Creek Trail project.

The supervisors’ 5-0 vote, Nov. 14, approved the 16-mile trail while also accepting the final initial study and adopting an environmental Mitigated Negative Declaration and Mitigation Monitoring and Reporting Program.

The planned Salt Creek Trail will be a multi-purpose regional trail which will connect cities, communities, commercial areas, schools and recreational facilities in Canyon Lake, Hemet, Menifee and Winchester. The trail alignment is generally along the Salt Creek flood control channel.

The county’s Transportation Department and the county’s Regional Park and Open-Space District have worked together to develop the first phase of the Salt Creek Tail, which consists of two segments totaling approximately 7.9 miles. The western segment of that phase will run from the intersection of Goetz Road and Canyon Lake Drive to the intersection of Antelope Road and Aldergate Drive, while the eastern segment will run along the north side of Domenigoni Parkway from Sanderson Avenue to State Street and along the west side of State Street from Domenigoni Parkway to Chambers Street. A 14-foot-wide, Class I bicycle path will be constructed adjacent to a five-foot-wide, soft surface walking path.

The county prepared an initial study, including the draft Mitigated Negative Declaration, which analyzed the project’s impacts to the environment. The study was circulated for a 30-day public review period from Aug. 9 to Sept. 7, and open houses were held Aug. 24 at the Winchester Community Center and Aug. 31 at the Kay Ceniceros Senior Center in Menifee.

The final design for the project is expected to be completed in early 2018. Construction of the trail is expected to begin in late 2018.