Tips for frozen pipes from Paul Davis

RIVERSIDE – Winter weather conditions can cause water lines and pipes to freeze, which can lead to significant damage to homes and businesses. Paul Davis of Riverside, a leading provider of fire and water damage clean up and restoration services, offers tips about what to do if water pipes burst.

The first step after discovering water damage is to turn off the water supply if you can do so safely. Depending on how long water was leaking from the pipe, damage can include soaked carpets, hardwood floors, wet drywall, insulation and ceilings. The contents of the structure – furniture, clothing, documents, electronics and equipment – may also be damaged. Prolonged wet conditions can lead to mold or other microbial growth.

Paul Davis suggests the following list of prevention and repair procedures:

Have a building’s plumbing inspected regularly.

Properly insulate pipes and water lines.

Open faucets with a trickle of water to minimize pipe freezing during cold weather.

During a freeze, water may stop running from faucets. Without thawing the frozen pipe, ice may expand and burst the pipe. In case of emergency property damage, contact a licensed, professional clean up and restoration company. Or, follow these tips:

Open the closest faucet to ease pressure and to indicate when water is running again.

Wrap the frozen pipe in a towel and fasten with duct tape. Pour hot water on the towel and repeat until ice is thawed in the pipe.

Affix a rubber-lined sleeve clamp or use a piece of rubber or hose to wrap around the damaged pipe, and fasten with duct tape.

Contact a property damage restoration expert to replace the damaged pipe and repair property damage.

