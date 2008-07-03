Tipuana tipu: a great shade tree

Summer is here and the heat has already come. Here’s a great selection for lots of shade: Tipuana tipu (pronounced “tip-poo-ah-nuh TEE-poo”). It is native to the tropical regions in Brazil, Bolivia and Argentina and is very well adapted to the Southern California climate. It has been botanically classified into the Leguminosae (pea family), which is abundant with annuals, perennials, shrubs, vines and many ornamental trees.
This semi-evergreen tree is adorned with small apricot-yellow flowers at this time of year, followed with pea-like seed pods in abundance. The tipu tree is a rampart grower and can obtain heights of 25 feet in just a few years from a 15-gallon or 24-inch tree.
With such rapid growth, it is very important to adopt the arboricultural philosophy of juvenile pruning. Trees that grow so quickly need some training in the formative years to obtain good structural branching and a sturdy root system by proper tree staking.
It is also very important to remove the supportive tree stakes once the tree becomes established. Stakes left on too long cause the trunks of some trees to actually grow around these stakes or to be scarred from wind rubbing the trunks against the stakes, which opens wounds for infections.
It is also vital to note that you should use only rubber or plastic ties from the trunk to the tree stakes. Wire can cut into the tissue of the tree, causing long-range and costly problems. The proper tree ties are available at most nurseries and farm stores in the area.
Ultimately the tipu tree will reach heights of 40 to 50 feet with a very large arching crown. The foliage of this tree is light green with compound fern-like leaves and has very lacy weeping boughs with a very exotic overall appearance.
The tipu tree is not fussy about soils and can grow with regular watering. It will also tolerate some drought after three to five years of good garden care, depending on seasonal rainfall and proper stewardship. The tipu tree is also fairly cold hardy to about 25 degrees.
In the landscape, it’s a great tree for quickly creating a canopy of foliage to cool your home, shade a patio or protect other plants beneath the under-story.
Because of its toughness, it is also becoming increasingly popular and used as a street-lining shade tree in many communities. I like using low-branching tipu trees, for as they mature and become structurally strong, they make great climbing trees for kids.
My suggestion when using tipu trees or other trees that have a vigorous root system is to install protective root barriers. These barriers can save you headaches, landscape problems and money.
The barriers do not cost that much to install at time of planting and it’s like buying a little of garden insurance for aggressive root systems.
When planting trees at any time of year, it is very important to install a thick three- to four-inch layer of good clean mulch around the basin of the newly planted trees. This helps to conserve moisture, cut down on weeds and keep the expanding root system cool. Always remember to keep the mulch away from the trunks of the trees.
Shade produced by trees is a good thing and it is important to plan before you plant, be it trees or your overall landscape theme. The temperature variables can be five to 10 degrees cooler under a properly selected shade tree or combinations with other plantings.
The heat islands of driveways, rooftops and hardscapes can increase the temperature dramatically around your home and shade trees can aid in the cooling of the outside garden and the interior of your living environment.
So, to create some shade for your garden, your neighborhood streets and your community village… plant trees.
Roger Boddaert is an arborist and professional landscape designer. He can be reached at (760) 728-4297.
Do these trees need to be pruned back every Winter?
Our tree was planted 6 years ago. Do the roots cause problems with drainpipes etc?
They absolutely will! The tipu tree is infamous for destroying concrete driveways, asphalt too. Take care with concrete foundations near a tipu, as well as an in-ground pool. These trees are considered invasive pests in many areas of the world.
No Tree NEEDS to be pruned back every Winter. If it needs pruned it’s in
the wrong spot or a Fruit Tree that is
pruned regularly to enhance production.
Question: My tipu trees have lost their leaves. The branches have new leaf buds, but I don’t have the blossoms I expected this time of year. What gives?
Our tipuana trees (3) seem to have quite long new branch growth but are bare of leaves excapt on the very ends. We live in the desert (Palm Springs area) and I deep water about once a month. The trees are just two years old and have trunks about 3" in diameter and are about 15′ high. Am I over/under watering? Our soil is very sandy and I allow the hose to run (low volume) in a basin surrounding the trunk for about an hour. Percolates very rapidly. Fertilizer????
My tipjuana looks like it’s dieing after 14yrs of great growth, What do you think is causing this ? Please help – Thank you Chris
The comment fom Cal got my attention because my tree also throws out long branches with leaves just on the ends. There are bud like knpbs along the branches. Should I cut back and shorten these to shape the tree? Please advise. Thank you.
Great shade trees. In less than 6 years, ours have grown from a 15 gallon container to about 30′ tall. On the downside, they’ve become very messy, and would not recommend planting them anywhere around a swimming pool. We were told by the nursery that they only shed leaves/flowers/pods for two weeks in April. For the first few years that was true, but now they seem to shed flowers from spring to fall. Also, heed the warning about the roots – if planted next to a lawn, the roots like to come up through the lawn.
My Tipuana Tipu looks like it’s dieing after 13 yrs of great growth. Currently, it’s constantly shedding small branches and leaves at a time when it should be full of beautiful foliage. Gardner says it’s diseased and needs to be removed. Very sad to see it go. Not sure what to plant in it’s place.
My tipu’s are only 1 1/2 years old. The one closest to the house is really tall but no inner leaves. Just on the ends of the branches. If I cut the ends of the branches, will they bush out? It’s great shade but would be even better if the inner part of the tree shaded also.
Don’t use this tree. It looks dead from Feb.-May every year. It makes a total mess- it sheds 97% of its leaves. You’ll have dead flowers, dead leaves, dead seed packets.
We have two Tipuana Tipu trees in our La Mesa, California back yard. They’re about 45-50 years old, and they are enormous (at least 80 feet tall and wide). Every June, they blanket our backyard with what seems like millions of tiny orange yellow flowers. When the wind blows, it looks like it’s snowing cheese popcorn! We constantly have baby trees starting underneath these two big trees.
One of the most interesting things about these trees is that, when you trim a limb off of a Tipuana tree, they emit blood-red sap. It literally looks as if you’ve cut off a human limb.Subsequently, my fiance won’t let me trim these trees very often, because she says it looks like they’re bleeding!
We have a beautiful Tipuana tree in our back yard and we LOVE the shade it provides. Like any tree, you have to take the good w/the bad and appreciate it for it’s good! People who dislike trees cuz they are messy or whatever should go live in a condo and let the rest of us enjoy the outdoors!
i have a question.
Can this trip be planted in a big container (72 inches)?
If someone knows, please let me know. Our temple have some big containers and we are looking for planting some trees that can provide shads and flowers.
This tree doesn’t seem drought tolerant enough for arid areas and too large for containers. To Huiping Wang I suggest Prosopis chilensis.
i planted a tpiuana tipu from a 24 inch box it has one wood stake with three bands from the nursery it is11 ft tall with about a 4inch trunk its growing great how long should i leave it staked its been in the ground for about 1 month also how should the stake be removed and when should i start pruning im using it as a shade tree so i want a canopy but i dont want the branches that are below 6ft
We live in Phoenix, Arizona. How often should we water these
Tipuana Trees that we just planted in August? Also when should you fertilize these trees and what with type of fertilizer?
Should I prune my Tipu if it is top heavy? It is over one year since it was planted as a 24" potted tree and the trunk will not support the top.
TIPUS ARE TERRIBLE TREES- particularly in California, Nevada and Arizona. They are gigantic and shed from January-May every year. They are only green from June-November. You don’t need a trees that sheds like this-particularly in California. The leaves will make a mess all over your other neighbor’s property and the roots are very damaging. Pruning Tipu trees just allows then to grow very dense and allows them to grow even more rapidly.
DO NOT PLANT TIPUS! TIPUS ARE HORRIBLE TREES!!! They grow very rapidly and will be 80 feet tall and 60-80 feet wide. They also look ugly because of bare branches from February-May. They shed like crazy- thousands of brown and green leaves, big seed packets, and yellow "popcorn" type flowers that are full of dust and mess. TIPUS HAVE VERY BIG AND AGGRESSIVE ROOTS THAT DAMAGE CONCRETE SIDEWALKS, PATIOS and POOLS.
I love this tree. I want to plant ground cover (baby’s tears) around the base. Will watering around the base (to keep the soil moist so the ground cover will take) damage the tree?
I have 2 full grown trees. During Nov. they "weep" due to some insect excreting a fluid. I notice no one mentioning this. Is it only in South Africa that we experience this problem?
The bugs that impact the tipu are working their way up the California coast, first impacting San Diego in around 2006-08. They are currently extensively established in LA. The secretions of these insects ultimately wind up coating underlying concrete sidewalks and roadways. Even parked cars get covered by this secretions. Overtime, the tipu, which was originally brought in for its shade benefits, is discovered to be the invasive pest that it is. In many parts of the world the tree is classified as an invasive pest.
We have a ten year old Tipuana on our grass strip between the street and sidewalk. It is 40 feet tall and at 7 years old the roots got under the sidewalk and broke the sprinkler pipe. Our whole street is experiencing broken sidewalks, ruined lawns and now the insect mentioned above. This insect is new in San Diego and is dropping a sticky green fluid all over the sidewalks and our cars. The trees are pretty when they bloom and give great shade, but otherwise a nusance. We are all looking into getting rid of them for something more freindly.
DO NOT PLANT A TIPU TREE. They have thousands of leaves that make a mess, and leave tannin stains (brown stains) on concrete. The litter is atrocious- large beige seed packets, yellow flowers, yellow dust, brown seeds, brown and green leavs, broken branches. The tree looks dead in May. The are HUGE with big fat roots that lift up sidewalks, damage pipes. They are banned in Australia, South African, and other cities in the US because are invasive. Tipu trees are a NIGHTMARE!
So where are all the answers to these questions? It’s almost June, both of my 5 year old trees are still dropping leaves. I don’t remember this ever happening so late in the year. They did great this past winter and stayed green and full. Usually they lose all the leaves and are blooming by now…what’s going on. We are in Murrieta.
I have a stupid Tipu in the backyard corner of a house I bought in Southern California. It’s 30 feet tall, and a perpetual mess. It sheds in my yard, and two neighbors’ yards. I would sweep the patio an hour before guests would arrive, and you wouldn’t even know it with the amount of new leaves dropped. It weeps something on my patio table when it’s dropping little branches. It finally stopped 2 weeks ago (when it looked dead). Now it’s sprouting new growth. Great. I’m going to let it bloom just to see what it’s all about, then take it down. Its roots are very invasive. It has damaged my drainage and moved my sprinklers. I cut a 4" root with a chisel to free up some pipes, and it bled bright purple-red sap. EERIE. Creeped me out. Goin’ down this fall. Palm trees going up.
Tipu trees are full of "helicopter" large beige seed packets. They "spin" in the air and drop every where. Your neighbors will NOT like you if you plant this nuisance.
Furthermore, Tipu leaves have tannin in them. This means that when leaves drop on concrete or in pools, the leaves will permanently leave a brownish stain.
I just posted my comments and forgot to give my email add..
I have a Tipu tree that is 20 years old. We love it. The last few months it has been invaded by what the Agriculture dept says is a Physlid. I had a company come out and they injected a poision into the roots around the tree to kill the bugs but now it has been 3 weeks now and the bugs are still causing a problem. any suggestions?
You at better off removing the tree. The Tipu Phyllid inspect will ultimately decimate the tree and the mess made can only be removed with regular pressure washing. What you don’t see under the ground are the measure roots. Thus trees has been banned from planting in many areas of the world, due to its invasive, destructive nature.
Wow.
The Tipu is a fine tree. Those of you who are complaining about it either didn’t do any research before planting, or moved in after the tree. They ARE big aggressive trees. Just like an Oak, or a wide pine, they are aggressive and shed…But they grow fast.
They are not meant for "grass strip between the street and sidewalk" or "the corner of a yard (with neighbors)" or "over a pool"
These trees need to be placed in the middle of a big yard, acreage, or central figure of lush garden. The branches, etc. that fall are soft can be easily mowed up..or they can be left be for great mulch (but then you may have to deal with aggressive babies).
These trees come from Brazil where everything has to be aggressive to survive.
It is simple when planting. Imagine what an Oak tree would do to the area in 50 years then decide. Because this plant will do it in 5-8 years! I hope I helped.
Tipu trees have very aggressive and damaging roots. Go to the Carlsbad outlet mall (near Legoland) and you’ll see the EXTREME ROOT DAMAGE all over that parking lot.
Tipus also have no leaves from January-May. They shed really badly and the leaves have tanin acid in them that will permanently stain pools and concrete.
I have a Tipu tree but was told at the time of buying it that it is a native of Hawaii. It is a beautiful tree but a couple of weeks ago we had a slight freeze, I live in Arizona, and when I went out to water it I noticed that the leaves were all dead. The branches/trunk still looks healthy. Is this normal. I did not notice the leaves dying last winter. Please respond by email
[email protected]
thank you
We have a 4 year old Tipu in our backyard – which hangs over our pool area, and it is a bit messy when it drops leaves, but WE LOVE IT. Such a pretty tree and gives us so much shade during the hot part of the year. Also, we always get compliments on it. Our Tipu is temperamental when changing the water schedule – specifically, increasing the water schedule which seems to cause shock and that’s when it usually loses its leaves. Our tree has its leaves 9-10 months out of the year. If we had the room, I would plant more of them. But it is a super fast grower and big. I cannot speak for the root system, but with how fast the canopy grows, it would make sense for it to have an aggressive root system. We live in a newer neighborhood and this tree is irreplaceable when it comes to helping shade our exposed yard and our pool area. Just know that if you have one near your pool, you have to be diligent about getting the leaves out or it will clog your lines. We scoop the majority of leaves it drops in our pool while we sip coffee in the morning and we don’t have any problems. Also, our tree does not ‘bleed’ when we prune it. We fertilize every six weeks with organic fertilizer (cottonseed, bone meal & kelp) and practice long/deep watering. Love this tree in the desert!
I want to thank everyone for all the PRO’s and CON’s to this tree. I now know what I am getting into with the TIPU Tree. I know where I can and can’t place these trees. I guess people forget that all trees can be messy, but if one would look at it from another stand point all that "mess" is your future organic mulch. I am looking forward to these trees flourishing on my property. Thank You again everyone for all your knowledge.
Hey! I am in Vegas too, and I’d like to know if there is a specific verson of Tipu you have?? I am looking to buy one from Moon Valley, and it seems you’ve had a good experience. Thanks! ~Andrea
Our Tipu tree is about 2 years old and not flowering. It gets regular watering and it’s been fertilized. Any help with this?
Thinking of getting this tree and wondering if it’s possible to graft a portion of my neighbor’s beautiful tipu to start our own, if so how? And when? Or do we need to plant a small tree?
Appreciate the help of you who might know.
I planted a Tipu tree in the "corner" of my backyard 8 years ago. I absolutely LOVE this tree. Yes, it gets beautiful yellow flowers on it in late spring, and yes they fall and blanket the yard. But I think they are quite lovely on the tree as well as the grass. It stays green most of the year…some years in March – May it will look a little branchy, but then suddenly it leafs out again. My tree is probably 30 feet tall. I just moved to a new house and I wished I could take this tree with me. But I’ve planted another one in the center of my new yard toward the fence line. I can hardly wait for it to be as full and beautiful as my other one. OBVIOUSLY, you wouldn’t want to plant this close to a pool, and if you don’t want flowers and leaves on your patio, then not close to that either…but if that is the case, like someone else noted, move into a condo…obviously you’re not a gardener.
I would like to know what causes the Tipuana Tipu to release big rain like drop about one month in the spring. When walking under the tree it’s just like rain? Thanks for the infor. Louis Email [email protected]
So. From reading these comments…I have decided that the Tipu tree we just purchased will be a wonderful addition to our back yard. Not too close to our pool! Provide cool shade for our patio and kitchen. Be pleasing to the eye. Keep our water bill on alert and my husband busy when he gets bored!!
Reading about the tipuana tree, I am so saddened. I live at the mouth of a canyon and a neighbor planted a couple of these "aggresive, root invasive, sap dropping physlid seeking" trees 4′ and 10′ away from our property line.
So it appears I have a year possibly, before they invade. Has anyone pruned at the line and if so what happens? I can imagine a hedge like feature but that the tree will grow very oddly. Also, I have an existing 60 year old pecan tree that ends nicely, not over the line at all, but this tree placed so near will suck the life out of the pecans existing area.
Appreciating helpful thoughts and advise with your experience on the subject. Thanks!
Tipu leaves turning yellow and dropping off. Too much water? Or not enough?
Our 2 year old Tipu tree’s trunk is splitting all the way up tothe first branch. Also there there are some dark spots on the trunk. I this Normal? I was told to spray the trunk with a bleach and water mixture in case this was a fungus – any ideas?
I have a friend who has a degree in plants. From the sound of it those complaining of root damage don’t know the first thing about deep watering or the person who planted it didnt. By watering deep approx once a week along with watering an additional three days a week with the other plants in the yard the roots will grow down. Also correctly pruning this tree will keep the size and leaf and flower loss in check. This is not a tree that you can just plant and walk away from. It is great shade and beautiful flowers. Also for those that don’t know deep watering is: use a hose and turn it on so there is a pencil size trickle and leave about a foot from te trunk of the tree and leave it on for an hour to an hour and a half. Have a great summer.
When my trees first get planted in the yard I take a plastic 10 or 15 gallon plastic pot (not exactly sure of the size, but the taller the better) and cut the bottom out. I dig a deep hole and put the pot in, then put the tree in the pot. What happends is that the roots are forced to go downward before they can spread out. (Deep watering really helps too.) In time I remove the plastic pot. Doing it this way I have yet to have root problems. Good luck.
Cassie: Deep water for several hours. I let it run overnight, sometimes longer. Unless you have extremely porous soil, the water is not going to get far enough down in an hour to get the result you want from deep watering.
Just back from Barcelona, the Spanish have over 1000 Tipu trees lining the streets in parts of Barcelona and they are all in flower now (early June). Quite a sight. Have brought back some helicopter seeds to see if I can get them to grow in South West England, initially under glass but perhaps outside when big enough.
Lets hope the stories of the aggresive roots are not substantiated in Barcelona or the Spanish will have a lot of repairs to make!!
I’m wondering if I can purchase lady bugs to help combat Tipu Psyliss.
So sad to come to the decison that the tree has to GO! The sap dropping physlid has ruined our patio chairs and makes such a mess on our patio tables. I have resisted my spouse’s mandate to cut it down (it is so beautiful–almost 40 ft umbrella) but I am giving in! Any 11th hour solutions to this problem?
Thanks!
I am going to plant one of these trees. I live in Mesa, AZ and have been enjoying a week of nearly 115 degrees. I think that the benefits for those who enjoy the outdoors will far outweigh the issues. I have some aggressive plants and have to stay on top of them or they take over areas of the yard / garden. I wouldn’t want my trees to be any other way!
Tee poo ah nuh tee poo
I grow Tipus from seed in flower pots and plant them in the ground later. One for one they are weak and need to be tied to a stake for stability. This is the only tree I have had this trouble with. Anybody know how to make the trunks sturdy from the start? Thanks.
Where do we get answers to our questions?
Bonnie, questions get answered when somebody reading this knows the answer and posts it. I didn’t see a question with your name on it.
I have one growing in west australia,and it measures 350 feet tall.It has a granny flat built at the very top,with a electric entrance ..
when is the best time to prune back or trim it as the branches hang quite low??
Are tipi tree roots danger for pools
Absolutely! Keep the tipu tree as far away as you can, or you will wind up with thousands of dollars in repair bills to deal with it. Their invasive roots also destroy foundations and sidewalks/streets. Many communities have banned these trees.
wao….my tree
what is the entomology of tipu tree.
We recently bought in Old Towne Orange, CA. Many of us are in the same area and planting this tree. We have a large front yard space (roughtly 8 ft from the sidewalk, 8 ft from the walking path to the front door, and 15 ft to the driveways on each side. The house is an additional 15 ft from the walking path.) We want a fast growing, evergreen (or semi-evergreen), with a solid shade canopy. I found a 36" box. We need the tree to be asthetically nice within 2yrs. Would this size be good or can I buy the 24" box? Also, deep watering once a week has been recommended in order to get the roots to grown deep & not superficially (as to not ruin the concrete and grass). Did this help anyone who has done the deep watering with this tree? Thanks!
I bought a house last summer 2013 with this large tree in the corner of the back yard. I did not know the name until today while searching the net. I was surprised to see this tree lose all of its leaves while everything else is coming alive in spring. I am glad to read this may be normal & it is probably not suddenly dying on me. Despite it’s messiness & the invasive roots that seem to be everywhere I dig on my property, I love this tree. People visiting comment on how beautiful it is towering over a tropical themed corner of the yard. An it provides great shade in the hot summer. AT first I was annoyed with the amount of leaves falling, but I think the plants under the canopy appreciate the mulch it is making (natural soil in my area is not good). I try to clean up seed pods occasionally with raking because this tree is very fertile & I do not want a forest of these things – just the one already here before I moved in.
Worst tree ever! We have these trees on our street. They make a mess almost all year. If it’s not dropping pods, it’s dropping leaves or flowers, and not to mention all the sappy droppings all over our cars and on the driveway that gets tracked into the house on our tile. I’m working hard to get the city to remove them, so is everyone else on our street. The roots are also invading our sewer line and cracking our driveway. Poor planning on the part of our city.
I this tree poison to animals?
Sandi
I have a question. Do all Tipuana trees form the pea pods??is there some that don’t ? I am looking for one that isn’t messy!!!
The tree is not poisonous, this is not a characteristic of the family. But yes they all form pea pods, and you’d better watch out what kind of habitat you’re living in, because in given areas of the globe this tree can get REALLY tall. Way over 40ft, especially if pruned. This just means you have to plan ahead spacewise.
We have sustained winds in the desert. Is there a specific type pruning that will encourage deep roots and a strong trunk?
Cal – First, prune so youhave a single leader. Stake loosely so the tree stands up on its own. Swaying is OK, it will get strong that way. This seems contradictory, but while you want a single leader, it is OK to leave little shoots at the bottom of the trunk and on the way up, as they will actually strengthen and widen the trunk. But at the same time you should maintain a single leader overall. Lastly, deep water the tree. Leave the hose run slowly, overnight. You want the water to go down deep, the deeper the better. That way the main leader will go down deep too and anchor the tree. I have heard people say to water in a wide circle around the base of the tree to encourage roots spreading out and anchoring the tree that way. I don’t know the wisdom in that, location would seem to determine that one; if you are near a house, pool, etc, this might be a bad idea. Hope this helps. Bill – Glendale CA
How can I kill my tree it is about 30 years old very tall. Too big for garden now.
We have a large Tipuana at our Cottage in Sedgefield on the Cape South Coast in South Africa. The tree is approx 40 years old and we want to know how old we can expect the tree to get.
They’re classed as noxious weeds in Australia, they have invasive roots, and are ruining local forests because they’re such fast growers. No more are they allowed to be imported into the country, and we’re having to do what we can to control their spread.
There MUST be different varieties of this tree. I live in AZ and have 2 in my back yard, one for 9 years and have never had a root problem, tee is next to concrete walkway and concrete border. Not messy as described, drops yellow flowers when tree is established once or twice a year, NO pods as described and in fact it is the cleanest best tree I have ever had. The oldest (9 years)
one is about 30 feet tall and has a great shade canopy! The other was planted 18 months ago and has not dropped any leaves. It does lose many of the leaves in late april early may but the tree gets new leaves back in about 2-3 weeks in mid to late may! Yes, it is a tipuana tipu tree! I am looking at replacing my messy (talk about messy) mesquite trees with Tipus.
The Tipuana is deciduous. It loses its leaves every winter and is bella messy as it sheds its leaves, flowers and horrible seeds which will self seed pretty easy where ever they land. It’s also spits tree residue down during the spring and summer. Like ewe. That being said; they are beautiful trees when they are in full bloom.