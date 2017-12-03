1 killed, 1 injured in crash between motorcycle and vehicle in Winchester

One person was killed and another suffered minor injuries in a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle, fire officials said.

The incident was reported about 5:43 p.m. in the area of Scott and Winchester roads in Winchester, according to a Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department news release.

It was unclear Saturday evening how the crash happened.

The California Highway Patrol Temecula office is investigating.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.