Man arrested, charged for possession of stolen property

A 19-year-old man is in police custody today after attempting to pawn a class ring at a local pawn shop the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reported today.

Gavin Burchett of Temecula was arrested for being in possession of stolen property after officers from the Temecula Police Department opened an investigation related to the origins of what they called a “distinctive” class ring.

According to the press release, the ring was a “priceless memento” from the rightful owner’s attendance in college.

Police found the item had been a unreported as stolen from a residential burglary

“We would like to encourage residents and business owners to partner with the department to help prevent crimes of theft by reducing the opportunity,” the release read. “There are certain practices and behaviors that are deterrents to many crimes of opportunity.”

Temecula Police, and all law enforcement agencies would like to remind citizens to securely lock doors and windows to homes and vehicles to prevent easy access by unauthorized persons.

other theft prevention tips include installing motion-detector lighting systems for the exterior of homes and businesses, not leaving keys, purses, wallets, or other valuables exposed in unoccupied or parked vehicles., reporting suspicious persons and vehicles you observe in your neighborhood, handling personal and financial information and/or documents with security in mind and reporting any crimes to the police department as soon as you reasonably can.

