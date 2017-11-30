2 arrested in attempted robbery, chase in Murrieta

Two people who police believe were trying to rob a Murrieta restaurant before leading officers on a vehicle chase and crashing in Temecula were arrested early Wednesday, Nov. 29, police officials say.

Lillian Myers, 48, and John Brubeck, 65, both transients, were taken to the hospital for medical issues before being booked into the Cois M. Byrd Detention Center in French Valley on suspicion of such crimes as attempted robbery, felony evading and felony conspiracy to commit a crime, according to a Murrieta police news release.

Police were summoned to the 40200 block of Murrieta Hot Springs road about an attempted robbery. A caller said that a person wearing a mask entered the restaurant carrying burglary tools, Lt. Mark Reid wrote in an email.

It’s unclear why, but the robbery did not end up happening. Reid said police are still investigating to determine why.

Following the call, police did find a suspicious vehicle parked along Murrieta Hot Springs Road, according to the release.

When they tried to do an investigative stop on the vehicle, the driver took off and led officers on a pursuit, the release says.

The chase lasted to Pourroy Road in northeastern Temecula, where the drivers of the pursued vehicle crashed into a dirt hill near Butterfield Stage Road.

After the collision police arrested Myers. Police say Brubeck fled on foot but was apprehended not long after with the help of a sheriff’s K-9. Initially, he gave officers false names, but they eventually determined his identity.