2 found dead following fire at Winchester motorhome

Two people were found dead early Wednesday, Nov. 22, after firefighters responded to a motor home in Winchester that was partially engulfed in flames.

The incident was reported shortly after 6 a.m. in the 31000 block of Olive Avenue, according to a Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire news release.

Firefighters had been responding to a report of smoke when they found the home ablaze, according to the release.

Two victims were found dead inside, fire officials say.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department was investigating.

This is a breaking news story and will be developed as information becomes available.