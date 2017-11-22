2 found dead following fire at Winchester motorhome

By on No Comment

Two people were found dead early Wednesday, Nov. 22, after firefighters responded to a motor home in Winchester that was partially engulfed in flames.

The incident was reported shortly after 6 a.m. in the 31000 block of Olive Avenue, according to a Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire news release.

Firefighters had been responding to a report of smoke when they found the home ablaze, according to the release.

Two victims were found dead inside, fire officials say.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department was investigating.

This is a breaking news story and will be developed as information becomes available. 

 

, , ,

2 found dead following fire at Winchester motorhome added by on
View all posts by Alex Groves →

Alex Groves is an award-winning journalist and the assistant editor for Valley News. He previously worked at The Press-Enterprise as a public safety reporter for the southwestern portion of Riverside County. Groves graduated from Cal State Fullerton in 2015 with a bachelors degree in communications with an emphasis in journalism and a minor in Radio-TV-Film.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.