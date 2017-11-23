2 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Hemet

Two people were killed and another person was injured when a speeding Volkswagen blasted through a stop sign, collided with a truck, and went into a tree early Thursday morning, Nov. 23, in Hemet, police officials say.

The incident was reported just before 2 a.m. at the intersection of Buena Vista Street and Whittier Avenue, according to a Hemet police news release.

Hemet police arrived to find the Volkswagen wrapped around a tree west of the intersection with two people, a man and woman, dead inside, and the truck into a fence on the northwest corner, wrote Lt. Eric Dickson.

The driver of the truck was uninjured but his female passenger was partially ejected and had to be taken to the hospital. She is expected to recover, Dickson said.

Police believe that the Dodge truck was driving north on Buena Vista Street and the Volkswagen was driving west on Whittier Avenue at an estimated 90-100 mph.

The Volkswagen blew the stop sign, collided with the front corner of the Dodge, went up the north curb of Whittier Avenue and ultimately into the tree; the Dodge was pushed into the fence, according to the release.

Dickson said alcohol could have played a factor in the incident, but police were still investigating to determine that.

The intersection was closed for five hours Thursday morning following the incident.