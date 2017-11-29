3 Hemet-area teens are missing, sheriff’s officials say

The Hemet Sheriff’s Station was asking the public’s help Wednesday to find three teens who were reported missing and believed to be together.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in finding three missing teens who were last seen either at Hemet High School, or on their way there, Riverside County sheriff’s officials say.

Victoria Askari, Melissa Murray and Clyde Murray went missing on Monday, Nov. 27, according to a social media post from the Hemet Sheriff’s Station.

Askari was last seen at the school, and Clyde and Melissa Murray were last seen boarding a school bus there. All three of the teens are believed to be together, according to the post.

Sheriff’s officials are asking anyone who knows where the teens might be, or who has seen them, to call investigators at 951-791-3400.

