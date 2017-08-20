Over 300 people attend ‘Great Futures Breakfast’ in support of Boys & Girls Club of Southwest County

Over 300 of the Valley’s civic, business and community leaders woke up early on a Wednesday morning to attend the 7 a.m. “Great Futures Breakfast” for the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest County held at Monteleone Meadows, Aug. 2.

The event was hosted by co-chairs Joan Sparkman and Terry Gilmore and featured guest speakers Riverside County Sheriff Stan Sniff and Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin. The 2017 Youth of the Year Zoe Coates also shared her experience with the club.

A moment of silence was held for Roger Whitaker, a longtime staff member and director of transportation, who recently died in a motorcycle accident on the Interstate 15.

Gilmore acknowledged the “five people with a vision” who came up with the plan to have a boys and girls club 25 years ago: Ron Parks, Timmy Daniels, Leigh Engdahl, George Griner and Mike Donaldson Sr.

Sniff shared some of his experience in law enforcement during his time speaking. He started his career in law enforcement in 1975 and joined the Riverside Sheriff’s Department in 1979. He recently retired as a colonel after serving 30 years in the Army Reserve. Sniff was elected sheriff in 2007 and re-elected in 2014. His department is the third largest in California with 4,600 employees, 1,600 volunteers and an operating budget of $700 million.

“For this many people to show up here this morning shows where your priorities are,” Sniff said. He remarked that he was recently at a topping-off ceremony for the new $330 million jail facility in Indio. The facility will add 1,200 beds to the chronically overcrowded jail system and will also include classrooms and rehabilitative space.

“Can you imagine if this money were spent on prevention?” Sniff queried.

A Colin Powell video echoed his point. Powell’s address to another Boys and Girls Club gathering featured Powell remarking about the cinder blocks, electrical wiring and other materials that went into the construction of the facility.

“These are the same materials it takes to build a jail,” Powell said. “But the kids don’t see the materials. They see the care. The choice is simple – build our children or build more jails.”

Sniff agreed.

“Collectively, we do not have enough money to build enough jails to deal with the criminals,” Sniff said. “Our priority needs to be on prevention, rebuilding lives in our community.”

Next, Sparkman introduced Hestrin as “one of the nicest guys…with an abundance of integrity and dedication to law enforcement.”

Hestrin shared his experiences as Riverside County district attorney.

“There is an idea floating around the country called “restorative justice,” where it is assumed it is our job to restore criminals to their place in the community,” Hestrin said. “This is nonsense. Criminals in our system have to work hard to go to prison. These are repeat offenders with serious crimes. The sheriff’s department and the district attorney’s office are old-fashioned when it comes to dealing with these criminals. They need to go to prison.”

Hestrin said it is different when it comes to youth.

“Every one of these criminals was a kid with a decision at a crossroads at some point in their lives, and they made a wrong decision. The time to restore is before they make serious and fatal decisions; we need to turn kids away from crime before it’s too late. We have to fight for our youths. Gangs are doing it with recruitment. To make a commitment to safer communities tomorrow, we have to help our youth today. Many at-risk kids do not come from a nuclear family; some of their parents are drug addicts; some are in jail.”

Hestrin played a video highlighting the many programs the district attorney department’s has begun in the name of crime prevention and intervention, including “Real Men Read,” “Board Kids,” “G.A.M.E.,” which stands for Gang Awareness, Mentorship and Education, “Project Safe Neighborhoods” and youth accountability teams. The latter boasts an 80 percent success rate. Each attorney in his department volunteers a minimum of six hours per month in these and other community programs.

“This is truly a case of ‘an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.’” Hestrin said.

Grant Anderson, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Southwest County, described the day-to-day operations of the club, utilizing a video that featured parent and student testimonials.

“One out of four students leaves school with no place to go,” Anderson said. “Sixty percent of our kids are on free or subsidized lunch programs; one-third are from single-parent households. For many, we are the missing puzzle piece.”

The Boys & Girls Club provides after-school care for many students in southwest Riverside County.

“More than a safe place to hang out after school, the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest County is a place where great futures start,” according to their brochure. “Our programs, events and activities inspire and enable our kids to realize their full potential. Nationally-tested and time-proven, our programs foster both character and career development. We have well-developed activities focusing on education, the arts and health and fitness.” The program also provides transportation to schools in the morning and from schools to clubs in the afternoon.

Boys & Girls Club of Southwest County has three locations in Temecula, Murrieta and Lake Elsinore, with 40 adult staff and 200 volunteers. They serve 1,263 youth as registered members and more through community outreach.

Anderson noted that the club is locally-operated and locally-funded. He said that it costs $1,090 per year to serve one club member, but they only charge $550 in fees.

“We do not turn anyone away for financial reasons,” Anderson said. “We have low fees and scholarships available. It’s community and business support and donations that make this all possible.”

He also noted that $9.60 is returned to the community through current and future earnings and cost-savings for every $1 invested.

“We had help to walk through the door of opportunity,” Anderson said. “Grab the hand of a kid and bring them through that door with you.”

Boys & Girls Club of Southwest County has two major events left in the year. The Finals Show for Idol Season 9 will be held Aug. 27 in the theater at Pechanga Resort & Casino. The “Our Kids Rock” 60s Motown Fever Fundraiser is planned for Oct. 7 also at Pechanga in the Grand Ballroom. For more information on these events or their programs, to volunteer or to donate, visit www.bgcswc.org.