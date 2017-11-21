514 customers experience outage in Murrieta

A segment of Murrieta was without power for a couple hours on Tuesday, Nov. 21, because of an underground cable failure, a Southern California Edison spokeswoman said.

About 514 customers without power starting around 10:46 a.m., said Southern California Edison spokeswoman Susan Cox.

She said the area affected was between Jefferson Avenue to the north and west, Guava Street to the south and Addison Street to the east.

By about 11:45 a.m., power was restored to to all but 47 customers. Power was fully restored to everyone by about 12:12 p.m.

