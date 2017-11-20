9 arrested during sobriety and driver’s license checkpoint in Temecula

Nine people were arrested during a weekend sobriety and driver’s license checkpoint in Temecula, a sheriff’s sergeant said today.

The checkpoint ran from 7 p.m. Friday to 12:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Rancho California Road and Margarita Road.

Of the 1,158 vehicles that passed through the checkpoint, 8 drivers were arrested for driving unlicensed and one driver was arrested for drunk driving, Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. William Pratt said.

“Checkpoints like this one are placed in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests, affording the greatest opportunity for achieving drunk and drugged driving deterrence,” Pratt said.

Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.