Active duty Marine succumbs to her injuries after rain-caused crash

An active duty Marine, believed to be based out of Camp Pendleton, succumbed to injuries she received in a collision that occurred April 22 because of intermittent rain showers.
According to California Highway Patrol (CHP) sergeant Tom Greenstone, 22-year-old Corporal Samantha Schultz, a resident of Temecula, was driving her gray Mazda eastbound on Camino del Rey in Bonsall, just east of Golf Club Drive at 5:19 p.m. on April 22 when the accident occurred.
Schultz was driving at an “unknown speed” on the wet roadway when she lost control of her vehicle and struck a telephone pole, officers reported. Emergency responders were called, and Schultz was airlifted by Mercy Air to Palomar Medical Center.
Schultz suffered massive trauma to the brain and body as the result from the crash, and died at Palomar Medical Center at approximately noon on Friday, April 23.
According to CHP public information officer Eric Newbury, there is no indication alcohol or drug use played a role in the accident.
“The only determined factor in regards to the collision was the wet roadway,” said Newbury. “There were signs [indicating the road was flooded], but we are investigating to see if the signs had blown down.”
Schultz, 22, a motor transport operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 5, Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group from Placer, Calif. She is survived by her parents, Keith and Markay Schultz.
Schultz first enlisted into the Marine Corps Aug. 29, 2005 and deployed to Iraq in 2008-2009. Her awards include Navy Achievement Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, National Defense Medal, Global War on Terror Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, and Navy Marine Corps Overseas Service Ribbon.
A memorial service for Schultz is scheduled for April 30 at 10 a.m. at the Marine Memorial Chapel on Camp Pendleton.
(Previous Story follows)
An active duty Marine believed to be based out of Camp Pendleton succumbed to the injuries she received from a collision that occurred on April 22 because of the intermittent rain showers.
According to California Highway Patrol (CHP) sergeant Tom Greenstone, 22-year-old Samantha Schultz, a resident of Temecula, was driving her gray Mazda eastbound on Camino del Rey in Bonsall, just east of Golf Club Drive at 5:19 p.m. when an accident occurred.
Schultz was driving at an “unknown speed” on the wet roadway when she lost control of her vehicle and struck a telephone pole, officers reported. Emergency responders were called, and Schultz was airlifted by Mercy Air to Palomar Medical Center.
Schultz suffered major injuries, and died at Palomar Medical Center at approximately noon on Friday, April 23.
According to CHP public information officer Eric Newbury , there is no indication alcohol or drug use played a role in the accident.
“The only determined factor in the collision was the wet roadway,” said Newbury. “There were signs [indicating the road was flooded], but we are investigating to see if the signs had been blown down.”
According to Village News bloggers, Schultz had toured in Japan and Iraq, and had served as a motor transport operator.
(Previous story follows)
Intermittent rain showers Thursday, April 22 led to at least two automobile collisions in the Fallbrook/Bonsall area.
According to California Highway Patrol sergeant Tom Greenstone, 22-year-old Samantha Schultz, a resident of Temecula, was driving her gray Mazda eastbound on Camino del Rey in Bonsall, just east of Golf Club Drive at 5:19 p.m. when an accident occurred.
Schultz was driving at an “unknown speed” on the wet roadway when she lost control of her vehicle and struck a telephone pole, officers reported. Emergency responders were called, and Schultz was airlifted by Mercy Air to Palomar Medical Center.
Greenstone said Schultz suffered major injuries, and that there is no indication alcohol or drug use played a role in the accident.
At around the same time, two sedans, a Honda and a Lexus were involved in a collision at the intersection of South Mission Road and La Canada Drive. While the roadway was blocked off and on for several minutes, no one was injured in the crash.
“We had a lot of collisions around the county because of the rain,” said Greenstone.
I came upon the accident in Bonsall only minutes after it happened and it frankly did not look like anyone could have survived, I know the victim was transported to the hospital and my prayers are with her and her family.
shes lucky to be alive i saw it
Blessings go out to here and all her loved ones for not only peace, but to quick, full recovery.
God Bless us all.
GEEZ, Californians can have major accidents in sunny and eighty degree weather, why, because they can’t drive worth dink. If it were up to me, Californians would have to take an IQ test to obtain a drivers license. Millions of cars would be off our roadways. Gore would be happy.
this girl is close to my heart. personally.. her family needs the support and prayers.
ray – please be respectful. she was a driver for a living. I truely believe road conditions had something to do with it.
Samantha will always be in my heart, as my friend, and sister. she has an amazing personality and a smile that could melt anyone.
Anonymous I am so sorry, how is she doing? I drove through that exact same spot on my way to Escondido and even though I slowed down to about 30 when I hit that water on the pavement I hydroplaned just a little so if she was going fast she would have had trouble controling her car. I came by right after it happened on my way home. Please know that she and her family are in my prayers.
Pink – She isn’t well. She has been pronounced brain dead due to lack of oxygen. She is to be taken off of life support tonight once all the donors are in place, as she is an organ donor. Samantha is an amazing person. I wish that we could have had one more day together, one more shopping trip, one more beach trip. but she has been called away for something greater. We do not know the plan that is out there for each of us, and maybe this is just the beginning of her’s. Thanks for your kind words. We atleast have peace knowing she will help others live a long life with her organs.
I’m very sorry to hear about the girl. The roads in this area do stay slick for a while after it rains….many weren’t meant for the kind of driving many of us do on them. The were originally farm roads….and have evolved with new surfaces and more lanes, but often not properly added grading/drainage to avoid creating unexpected wet spots and lessening curves. And I have to comment about this guy Ray,….who apparently doesn’t know much (including respect) and, from his comments, couldn’t pass the IQ test of which he speaks….thats fairly self evident. Big Ray, you haven’t been around much, even if you think you have….you missed it. The drivers in many other states are worse then this one, having driven in them all. Again, I’m sorry to hear about the girl….it’s a sad thing and should be the focus. My thoughts go out to the friends and family.
I am sorry to hear your friend has passed and commend her and her family support for being a donor, so that others may live and/or have more productive lives. God bless her soul and comfort those who knew and loved her. RIP
Yet there goes Ray again – being a ……., leaving a ……… comment where NOT needed. It’s a shame that his, Ray’s, life makes him so miserable (can’t be truely denied) at times he just can not help being who he is.
Anonymous I am so sorry but I have a deep and abiding faith in God and I know she will be in a better place. God Bless you and take care.
To Ray (the real ……. bag);
After hearing all of the great things about Samantha, I hope you feel like a real j…….. for posting such an insensitive and thoughtless comment. Someone should punch you in your REAL mouth you friggin’ idiot!
Samantha was my best friend and a great person. She has passed on, but she will always be with me. I love you Sam and I will see you again someday my cuppycake.
Thanks to Samantha’s friends for saying such nice things about her. Samantha was an incredibly sweet girl, and we (her family) are feeling a devastating loss. I hope anyone else who feels the need to post anything negative for no reason, will consider those of us who loved her.
Either Ray is just a simple minded troll whose goal in life is to wind everyone up no matter how rude, or he IS a complete friggin’ idiot. At any rate, both scenarios point to mental illness. Too bad Samantha is the victim here and not an obnoxious troll like really nutty Ray.
I saw this accident and can’t get her out of my mind. My heart is broken for her and her family… I am so sorry for your loss. She seems like she was an amazing girl… She was not at fault… I saw the road. this is a tragedy… There was a sudden big flooded part of the road… anyone could have lost control… Very slippery and scary to suddenly come upon. My prayers to you from someone who grieves for you.
I am so sorry to hear about Samantha. I was one of the first on scene of the crash. Those of us on scene were trying as hard as we could to make sure that she stayed alive until emergency crews arrived. Samantha, rest in peace.
Thanks Anon for being there to do all you can to help Samantha. thank you to all the concerned people. We appreciate your thoughtfulness. We will sorely miss her. A part of our family is gone, but she will always be in our hearts.
Sadly, I was on the scene of the accident shortly after it occured. I can tell that she was a fighter. Her and the firefighters worked for over an hour to remove her from the vehicle. My condolences to everyone that knew Samantha. From reading the posings it seems like she was a great person.
That said, I can say without question, that the slick road conditions initiated her losing control. I live in the area and everytime we have rain the road floods out in this area. This could be fixed very easily if the county and the two property owners made any effort to fix this hazard to the community. In the aftermath of the rain it also turns into a mesquito breeding ground that has probably led to some West Nile cases in the area.
We need to put pressure on these three entities to prevent this from happening again.
Again, my heart goes out to the family and friends of Samantha. May she rest in peace.
I know these accidents happened in bad weather conditions but I have learned that Californians can have major accidents in sunny conditions and 80 degrees, they really can’t drive worth beans. The should give up their cars and get bicycles but once again accidents will happen. In my 30+ years of driving, I have NEVER been in an "at fault" accident, this includes my trying teen years. It’s not rocket science driving a car, every device is there to prevent accidents, turn signals are not just decorative, they serve a function. Speed signs are there for a reason, light are bright and can easily be seen from a distance in any weather, and that guage listed in KMPH & MPH is there for a reason. It’s amazing when I turn on my police scanner, turn to the CHP frequency (39.800 MHz) on a light misting day and hear over 100 accidents reported, amazing!
This is to that complete axx named Ray ….
I’m glad you thought it was so important to let the world know about your clean driving record. Do you really think anyone really cares about your 30 year driving record (including your teen years)? That’s right, no, you pathetic tool. You must have quite a life of your own. What kind of door knob turns on a police scanner in their spare time anyway? Get a life Ray….
Bonsall resident, I have told Ray this many times but I think this IS his life… sad…. well, Sam was a beautiful person.. may she rest in peace, and prayers are with the family… we will miss her..
Bonsall resident: Take another driving course, seems you need it. My life is fine, what about yours? I use my police scanner to aviod idiot drivers like you in all weather conditions.
Ray has no God except for himself. he is truly pathetic.
Ray,
Do you have a two digit IQ?
Again, your logic (or lack there of) is flawed. Why would my criticism of you make me a bad driver? A little bit of a disconnect faceless Ray….
You might want to just go back to listening to your police scanner for fun or maybe mix in going to the bowling alley or something.
Door knob Ray,
Again, you are proving what a tool you truly are….Any logical reason why I would need a driving course? That would be no Ray. You’re a typical internet (faceless) coward who can attmpt to dish it out but can’t take it.
So I have an idea faceless Ray, why don’t you just crawl back under the pile of rocks you live under and go dormant. Trust me, no one will ever miss you.
ur face: I’m tellin’ Obama what you said. That’s not politically correct.
Actually I am the most identifiable person in Fallbrook, while there. Everyone know good old Ray but thanks for your concerns ladies.
I didnt know Sam very well. We served in Iraq together on many female search team missions. A friend of mine called to let me know that Sam had lost her life. I was saddened very deeply because she was a great Marine and a great friend to all. My prayers are with her family and close friends. May she rest in peace. Ooh rah Marine we know you are guarding heavens gates with the best!
Ray, you are a complete moron…go back to whatever redneck place you came from….
That is a terrible spot on camino del rey..the county needs to fix it NOW…I was in an accident in the exact same (flooded area ) last february and totaled my truck…missed the same power pole by inches..My daughter and I were Very lucky to walk away.I personally know of at least two other accidents in that spot due to the lack of drainage.sorry to hear that someone died there..How can we get the county to do something?
Please take Ray off this sight. Fallbrook was the Friendliest Village until negative voices started tainting everyone. Please
I agree with Glazzman, we need to get all the roads in San Diego county fixed and safe.
Yet, even the taxes we pay for roads, never seem to go to the roads. Humm?? how funny is that?
Yet we elect politicians on both parties who ignore our safety and use the funds for such critical situations like supporting Illegal aliens with hospital, welfare, etc..
I am not dissing anyone, of any race, all I am saying is that if we vote to pay taxes on a certain agenday, and it passes, that moneys should go to what the voters, voted on, not to be taken and used at the politicians discression.
If we need more moneys for welfare for Illegals, for example, then lets vote on it and see where the people stand.
God Bless this girl, her family, and all of us who use the roads of this once great state.
I am a long time family friend and my heart is sad that this is even the place that any of these negative dicussions would take place. A young lady lost her life and a family is grieving…..please stop and just send your blessings!
God bless her, and her family.
And Ray, can you please just go away.
Shut your mouth, unless you have something kind to say.
Ray, Ray, just friggin’ go away.
My heart goes out to her parents, I am truly sorry for their loss. How aweful to lose a child. They can be proud of her for her service and many other things I am certain and although I did not know her or them my heart breaks for them. I suggest that the folks on this site ignore Ray – the more comments the more he feeds on it.
My sincere condolences to the loved family and friends of this dear young lady. May God give you and your family His peace that passes all understanding.
RAY-IF U DON’T HAVE ANYTHING NICE TO SAY, DON’T SAY IT AT ALL. I AM HOPING IT WON’T HAPPEN TO U OR TO UR FAMILY. THEN MAYBE U WILL REALIZE HOW RUDE U R. HER FAMILY NEEDS PRAYERS AND NOT ANYTHING ELSE.
To SAM’s family, I will keep you in my prayers always. God Bless!
My condolences to the family.
Samantha was amazing and beautiful. No one was suprised when she signed up for the marines because she was the type of person that faught for everyone. She cared whole heartidly about so many things. I can’t help but cry every day when I am reminded of the loss of such a dear friend.
Samantha was engaged to my son. For all of you, especially Ray, using this site to vent about personal opinions regarding the county fixing the roads and political opinions and anything else, please stop. It is so disrespectful. Two families and many of her friends and fellow Marines are grieving right now. Please, everyone, be respectful and act like adults. Some of these comments are insulting and hurtful to our families. If you can’t leave a respectful message, don’t leave any at all. This isn’t the time or the place for that now. Thank You!!!
This girl was a marine for crying out loud .. show some respect (ray) i didn’t know her personally but my husband did and I’m sure it is hard on all her fellow marines as it is for him. my prayers are with her and her family
One Mom: you have my deepest sympathy and sincere condolences, I am also a mom and my heart breaks for you all, please know that she was in my prayers the moment I passed the accident which was only a few seconds after it happened. May she rest in peace and may God be with all of you now.
One Mom, please tell your son that we all grieve with you. She was obviously a real hero during her military service. I am sorry her time ended so soon.
Regarding the other comments….you have to understand that this is not an obituary. It is an article about a bad road section that caused a young woman’s death. It is perfectly appropriate for people to comment here on the need to have the road fixed. Please understand that people are not trying to be offensive, they are just choosing the correct forum to voice their opinions. Now, if this was being done on her obituary page, then it would be a tragedy.
This section of the road always floods after a rain, never looks as deep as it is and takes days to dry up. It is dangerous and it needs to be talked about and repaired. I just wonder if the county and the two homeowners share in the responsibility of this young woman’s death.
It’s true that this could probably have happened to just about anyone, including me. And I do feel sympathy for the family. But, I also have to say that I don’t see where all our hard earned tax money has gone, it’s certainly not invested in our roads. We pay something like 18 cents state tax, and 18.5? federal tax to go for roads, on top of every other assessment and friggin’ tax we pay. WHERE DOES ALL THE FRIGGIN MONEY GO? It’s time we held our elected officials accountable, this should have never happened. This American Hero Marine Veteran should not have lost her life on a road that was ill-maintained because her elected officials squandered the money that was supposed to go for that or just don’t put any priority on it. She lost her life. Some others apparently have come too close for comfort. When do we wake up and really get involved in government? That is where this gets fixed. We have a duty to elect responsible conservative candidates, and to vote out liberals that leave us in situations like this. That’s the government we get when we elect liberal socialists that can’t stop throwing away good money after bad. This is not a Democrat or Republican or Independent Party issue, because all parties can have liberal, progressive ding-bats. The community and this family should not have had to suffer the loss of a true American Hero because WE fail to hold elected officials accountable. Let’s do just that in November and in 2012, what do you say?
– Reality Checker
Ray – one thing please – just stop. Go ahead and have your thoughts. but in this moment of time I DONT GIVE A S***!!!!!!! This is my sister. I would appreciate you just letting us remember her without having to defend this wonderful woman. why dont you get a Life and LEave the rest of us alone to live ours!
Thank you to everyone who has supported her. There is a memorial service being held friday 10am at the base chapel in mainside on Camp Pendelton. Her Brohter and I will be there as well as anyone and everyone who would like to attend, including her entire battalion.
OOH ! AND RAY, YOU ARE MORE THAN WELCOME TO ATTEND.. IF YOU CANT STAND BEHIND YOUR TROOPS, PLEASE STAND IN FRONT OF THEM. I’M SURE TEHRE IS ALOT OF PEOPLE THAT WOULD LOVE TO MEET YOU.
One mom, please accept my sincere condolences and prayers. As a Marine wife, I know and live the sacrifices Marines make to defend our country. After all, Marines are the first to fight. I am grateful for Corporal Samantha Schultz’ commitment and service. May God bless Corporal Schultz’s family, friends and fellow US Marines. In the name of Jesus, Amen.
Ray: I pray that God blesses you with perfect peace.
RAY, #27 – I have been in Fallbrook since 1988, I do not know you – I asked people at my church and a community group – none knew you – so only in your mind are you the most identifiable person in Fallbrook, seems only a few know you. Now, keeping with your normal responses you will reply something along the line you were in the army, and I am now a civilian, and it is a Hispanics fault. The fact remains, Ray only matters to Ray.
It was truly a tragic accident no matter what the cause. Sam, family and friends are in our prayers. May she suffer no more and rest in peace. "One Mom" we love you.
To the family and friends of Cpl. Schultz,
I was Cpl. Schultz’s Platoon commander and direct supervisor. She was one of my best Marines. I feel ashamed that it took her death for me to realize just how wonderful her life was. To Tobie, Alan, Brandy, Ted, and all of her friends, I hope you hold on to her memories and cherish everything about her.
To Ray: A Marine is no better friend and no worst enemy. If you really want to discuss these issues that you have, I would love to meet you in person to discuss these issues. I know where I stand and I am willing to stand up for what I think is right. If you have to moral courage to do the same, please meet me.
We are investigating the circumstances of Samantha’s accident on behalf of the family, and would appreciate hearing from anyone that has information about that day, or generally about conditions at that location when it rains. Please respond to 949-640-6394, or via email at mpsoresi@earthlink.net. Thank you.
I saw the whole thing and stayed with the girl coaching her to hang on until they got there: It has been on my mind everyday since, and I prayed for her. It is so sad that she did not make it. She seemed like a fighter and I can’t imagine how her family must feel, it was road conditions yes she was driving too fast but it was the water that caused her to spin out and loose control the telephone pole being there and the impact directly on her she was so trapped and What I saw was heart renching to know i couldn’t pull her out. But only hope that my coaching her to hang on would somehow be heard, Ray you can shut up and how dare you when she is no longer here where do you get off. Her family and all her loved ones read this and no one else was involved but u must be from hell to make that kind of comment, karma is not friendly to folks like you. God bless all her loved ones, and hopes shes resting in peace poor girl.
To Samantha’s Father, Keith Schultz. My deepest sympathy and sincere condolences. It broke my heart to hear of Samantha’s death. Loosing a daughter or son has got to be the most heart breaking, heart wrenching and heart felt loss. Though words cannot express the thoughts, my heart would like to say that others care.
To #49 Platoon Commander, I just wanted to let you know that when sending your sympathy you forgot to mention Capt. Samantha Schultz father, Keith Schultz. He is devastated with the loss of Samantha and should be prayed for and mentioned in any article pertaining to the death of Samanth Schultz. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers, Suzanne C.
Platoon Commander – Well said. Semper Fi.
Our thoughts and prayers are with both families. Keith and family, Tobie and family, grandparents, her great grandma, uncles and aunts, cousins and all friends. Samantha was a wonderful and proud Marine.
I am Sams mom. I have finally gotten up the nerve to read all this and am feeling so blessed to have all the support from folks who dont even know our family. thank you. and to Jessica…thank you so much for being there for her. It is a comfort to know that she was not alone. And as for this Ray person… well I will keep a rock warm for you right next to me in Hades!
She was a good person we went to MOS school together and end up in the same unit CLB 5. She was a funny, happy go lucky person, she was a VERY POSITIVE person. And, she did care about a lot about people. She was the one that told me to stay chill until you get out of the military then the world was yours. And I thank her for that only wish she can see what I’m doing know.
I just have a couple things to say. Tobie, your always in my prayers, and will be there for a long time. Sorry it took so long to find this site. Sam was close to a lot of people. A LOT of people, she had a lot of friends, and a lot of people that cared a lot about her. I knew her on a different level, i wish you could have seen or met the sam i knew. So good, too perfect. Everything happens for a reason, and ive come to accept the fact that we can’t see her again, ill miss her and keep her in my thoughts, but lets all celebrate the life she lived, not where she is right now. Our memories can and will be with us forever, until you decide to pack them out of your head and not think of them. She was an amazing woman and one day we’ll all go give her a hug, and look her in the face and say "HEY SAM! long time no see" well i know i will… so Tobie, and all the family, thank you for raising such an amazing daughter… i think about her all the time.
The County of San Diego, and others, have been sued by the parents of Samantha Schultz. The assigned investigator for the County is looking for all witnesses to the accident, and would like to talk persons with knowledge of the subject accident or roadway. Please give me a call at 619-685-2235, and ask for Teri.
one year ago tonight we got the call.. I miss my sister. it pains me to relive it, but i cant turn my brain off…
I realy mizz her we had so much fun wen I was young an now she in a better place an looking down on her family an friends 🙂
To Sams Mom. If as you say "I will keep a rock warm for you right next to me in Hades!" in reference to Ray, I will be praying for your soul. If as her fellow Marines say she is in Heaven guarding the gates, then you will never see her again if you are Hades. I hope you can finally have that closure you sought now that you have sued so many people blaming them for your loss. SDG & E, San Luis Rey Downs, the County of San Diego. Who is next? One of her friends mentioned that she died because of a lack of oxygen. Did you for get to sue the emergency responders and the hospital ? or are they next on your list ? How about Mazda ? Express Tire ? If you believed in God then you would have a better understanding of life. All the money in the world will not replace your daughter or the love she gave you unconditionally. Stop blaming everyone else and move on. Let it go. Open your heart to God and HE will heal you !!
Im Sams cousin, and everyday i think about Sam. We had a lot of fun when she came and visited me and my parents in Quincy, CA. I sure wish she would have met my girls. Im sure she watching over us all. She had a great spirit, and a great smile. She could make anyone smile, or laugh. It didnt matter what she did or say, you had to smile or laugh. I know i sure did. It hurts to thinks that her mother sued all these people. GOD wanted her on a special mission. GOD knew she was the one to go on a mission for him. But it hurts me to think he would take her that way. I guess we dont know how he is going to take us. I sure would love to see her again. So we could laugh together and sure go shopping together. lol I love you Sam, and always will. Save a seat for me.
The reason for her sueing all those partys was to fix the flooding problem that was on gping between them for years thats what it takesis a death and a lawsuit to get things done do you really thing her parents wanted to go to court and live all that tragedy over for a small amount money please i personally know them both and i knowthete isnt enough money in the world they would rather have sam here they wanted that problem fixed so nobody else would suffer lilke them
The families sued for millions and not one dime of their settlement went to
fix the roads”. Their money hungry ambulance chasing lawyer got rich and so did her family. Do much for the love of their daughters memory!!! $$$$$$$$$
Who are you and why do you hide behind your keyboard? (Mr. Sanchez I presume) I AM Samantha Schultz’s MOM. My email address is tobiedeala@gmail.com
Its not like I owe any of you anything, but for those of you are wanting to know what happend with the “money”? I can only speak for myself, but I DID try to get the road fixed and I was told that it would cost upwards of 9mil to get the road fixed. So i tried to at least get a “road flooded” sign installed and the county said that there was “no room for a sign”. I am still trying to get at least a sign installed. I was successful at making donations to Sams favorite organizations in her name and still do.
Still missing and reliving every moment 3 years later.
I just found out while on the freeway in Sacramento yesterday and saw her name on the side of someone’s car. I took years of art class with her in high school and we even had an art show together for our senior project. Sam I’m sorry to see a beautiful artist gone so soon. Thoughts go out to her family for their loss.
Its been 7yrs now since this awful accident. And it still feels like it was yesterday. I guess this really is the “new norm”. – Samanthas’s mom, Tobie