Active duty Marine succumbs to her injuries after rain-caused crash

An active duty Marine, believed to be based out of Camp Pendleton, succumbed to injuries she received in a collision that occurred April 22 because of intermittent rain showers.

According to California Highway Patrol (CHP) sergeant Tom Greenstone, 22-year-old Corporal Samantha Schultz, a resident of Temecula, was driving her gray Mazda eastbound on Camino del Rey in Bonsall, just east of Golf Club Drive at 5:19 p.m. on April 22 when the accident occurred.

Schultz was driving at an “unknown speed” on the wet roadway when she lost control of her vehicle and struck a telephone pole, officers reported. Emergency responders were called, and Schultz was airlifted by Mercy Air to Palomar Medical Center.

Schultz suffered massive trauma to the brain and body as the result from the crash, and died at Palomar Medical Center at approximately noon on Friday, April 23.

According to CHP public information officer Eric Newbury, there is no indication alcohol or drug use played a role in the accident.

“The only determined factor in regards to the collision was the wet roadway,” said Newbury. “There were signs [indicating the road was flooded], but we are investigating to see if the signs had blown down.”

Schultz, 22, a motor transport operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 5, Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group from Placer, Calif. She is survived by her parents, Keith and Markay Schultz.

Schultz first enlisted into the Marine Corps Aug. 29, 2005 and deployed to Iraq in 2008-2009. Her awards include Navy Achievement Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, National Defense Medal, Global War on Terror Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, and Navy Marine Corps Overseas Service Ribbon.

A memorial service for Schultz is scheduled for April 30 at 10 a.m. at the Marine Memorial Chapel on Camp Pendleton.

