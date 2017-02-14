Anonymous call results in schools being briefly locked down

HEMET – Two schools were locked down today in the Hemet area after an anonymous call to authorities indicated that an armed man was near the campuses, though no suspects were located.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department received the call from an unidentified source about 11 a.m.

The caller stated that a gunman was in East Hemet, in the vicinity of Helen Hunt Jackson College Prep High School on Dartmouth Street, according to the sheriff’s department.

The school was placed on lockdown while deputies canvassed the area. Administrators at Hemet High School, roughly two blocks away, decided to also place that campus on lockdown as a precaution, according to reports from the scene.

A sheriff’s spokesman, Deputy Mike Vasquez, said “no credible threat” was found, and the lockdowns were lifted in the noon hour.