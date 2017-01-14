HEMET: Army soldier from Hemet killed in non-combat incident

Hemet – An 23-year old Army soldier from Hemet has been killed in a non-combat related incident, the Pentagon announced today.

But the location and circumstances of the death, which occurred Thursday, were not disclosed because it was still under investigation.

Spc. John P. Rodriguez “was supporting U.S. Army Central (Command)” as a combat engineer and had been assigned to the 2nd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, of the 1st Armored Division.

Rodriguez was stationed at Ft. Bliss, Texas, according to an Army spokesperson.

A post on the 2nd Engineer Battalion’s Facebook page said a memorial ceremony for the families at Fort Bliss would be scheduled in the near future.

“A son, a husband and a friend to everyone around him, ‘Rod’ was an amazing person that we all loved,” the post said. “Our most heartfelt

condolences go out to his family back home.”

