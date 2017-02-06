Assisteens host veterans dinner

TEMECULA – Veterans from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces were dinner guests at Assisteens’ second annual “Honoring Our Veterans Dinner” Saturday, Jan. 21. Assisteens is the seventh through 12th-grade student auxiliary of Assistance League of Temecula Valley. Wanting to honor veterans for their service, the teen group decided to host a veterans’ dinner as a way to show their appreciation for the veterans’ service to the country. The teens have been writing letters to soldiers but wanted to do something more personal.

“I would like to thank the veterans individually for their service and sacrifice for fighting for us and serving us,” Assisteens senior event chairman Grace Jung said. “I always thanked veterans and our brave soldiers for their service, but I think it’s also about their love and dedication and compassion.”

An open invitation was available to veterans shopping at the Assistance League Thrift Shop, 28720 Via Montezuma, in Temecula, so interested veterans could give their contact information. The invitation was sent to various veteran groups as well as invitations delivered by word-of-mouth. Veterans were also invited to bring a guest to the event.

The meeting room adjacent to the thrift shop was festively decorated with red, white and blue table decorations and balloons. Assistance League President Ginny Wetzel and event chairman Grace Jung welcomed guests. Assisteens Coordinator Leticia Plummer offered the blessing. A spaghetti dinner, salad and dessert were served by Assisteens members to their 60 guests. With several friends singing too, one of the Assisteens members sang “Stand By Me” a cappella, and a DJ played other music throughout the night.

In a note to Plummer, attendees Dave Novo and Dr. Resa Rosenstein wrote, “We just want to thank you and the Assisteens for a job well done and a thoroughly enjoyable evening! The singing was amazing- both performances- and we were so impressed!!! The meal was tasty, and the servers did an excellent job tending to us.”

Assisteens membership provides opportunities for teens to develop an awareness of the needs of others, to develop leadership and self-reliance through the development and administration of Assisteens philanthropic programs, budgets and positions on the Assisteens board and grade-level class chairmen. It also helps them develop and promote personal responsibility with strong ethics and values. Membership also provides the opportunity to gain retail work experience through staffing the Assistance League Thrift Shop counter on Saturdays. Teens can use their volunteer hours toward their school community service requirement.

To find out more about Assisteens membership and to download a complete membership packet visit www.assistanceleague.org/temecula-valley/ or email assisteens@verizon.net.