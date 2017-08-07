Authorities identify Temecula motorcyclist killed on I-15

FALLBROOK – Authorities today identified a Temecula motorcyclist killed over the weekend in a crash on a North County freeway.

Jacinto Gerardo Noya Skinfield, 50, was thrown from his 2000 Harley-Davidson when he crashed into a Toyota Camry that suddenly cut into his lane about 5:50 a.m. Saturday, officials from the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said. The crash happened on southbound Interstate 15 just south of state Route 76.

Skinfield was thrown from the motorcycle onto the left shoulder of the freeway, where California Highway Patrol officers and paramedics found a Good Samaritan performing CPR, the medical examiner’s office said. Skinfield had no pulse and advanced life-saving techniques were unsuccessful in reviving him, and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The 20-year-old San Diego man at the wheel of the Camry was not injured and was not suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to the CHP.