Barn fire burns in Menifee

MENIFEE – Fire ripped through a Menifee barn early today, Sunday, Aug. 26, causing $15,000 in damage.

The fire was reported at 2:53 a.m. in the 33100 block of Paradise Lane, a sparsely populated rural neighborhood, according to Jody Hagemann of the

Riverside County Fire Department.

Firefighters described seeing the barn fully engulfed in flames when they first arrived, she said.

The flames were knocked down shortly after, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.