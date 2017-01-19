Barrel races postponed due to weekend weather

TEMECULA – The Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival’s Wine Barrel Races, scheduled for this Sunday, Jan. 22, have been postponed due to wet weather and soggy conditions.

“For the past week meteorologists have waivered from rain, to sleet, to partly sunny for the day. We chose not to risk it and give everyone plenty of notice,” stated Andrea Jacobson, the Festival’s executive director.

The races will be rescheduled for a date in April.

Wine barrel race cars are people-powered where one person drives and the other pushes or pulls the vehicle. Race cars come in all shapes and sizes. Motorcycles, chariots, airplanes and ambulances have raced previously. The key is to maintain the integrity of the barrel while putting wheels on it.

Prizes will be awarded for both looks ( show offs ) and speed (serious racers). Barrel rollers compete individually, in age groups rolling barrels, two at a time to a finish line. These are standard barrels without wheels and rolled on their side.

The fastest barrel racing team will receive a full hook up campsite. The crowd favorite show

off race car will receive a dry campsite at the Festival. Other prizes include reserved concert tickets, private winemakers reserved wine tasting passes, and daily tickets. A winery division offers the top winery the honor of being Bacchus of the day on Saturday, June 3, at the Festival.

Applications for the barrel races are available at the Festival office at: 41755 Rider Way, Unit 1, Temecula, CA 92590 and online on Facebook.com/TVBWF.

The Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival returns to Lake Skinner Recreation area, in the heart of Temecula Valley Wine Country on June 2-4, 2017. Located just north of San Diego County. The Festival has a successful history of celebrating Southern California Wine Country’s finest assets of clear skies dotted by hot air balloons, mild temperatures and rolling vineyards. For Festival information visit www.tvbwf.com or call (951) 676-6713.