Bicyclist dies after being struck by van in Murrieta

A 43-year-old Murrieta man died from head injuries after being struck by a van in an area of Murrieta on Sunday, Dec. 3, police officials say.

The man, Khuda Dad, died at Inland Valley Regional Medical Center in Wildomar following the 5:57 p.m. incident.

Police say that Dad and the driver of a white Pontiac van were both traveling north on Washington Avenue near Davenport Way when the incident happened.

It’s unclear what caused the van to collide with the bicycle. Police say the incident remains under investigation.

The driver of the van was uninjured, they say, and alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a contributing factor in what happened.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Traffic Investigator Jennifer Metoyer at 951-461-6375.